Beyoncé wore a custom-made dress by Iris van Herpen

Beyoncé and Iris Van Herpen: It turned out to be a golden couple. For Queen B’s performance in Amsterdam last weekend, the Dutch designer designed custom made Dress. The result was stunning and Beyoncé was glowing more than ever.

Beyoncé in custom made Iris Van Herpen

If you get the chance to design Beyoncé’s dress, you naturally put a lot of time into it with love. For Iris van Herpen, this happened during the 700 (!) Hours of travel during which she and her team worked on the costume. With their innovative designs, the result couldn’t have been more stunning.

kevin mazurGetty Images

Van Herpen designed the garment in the shape of a halo, referencing Beyonce’s song of the same name. The design was made in such a way that everything flowed perfectly with Beyonce’s movement. The shape of the dress also ensured that Queen More exposed than ever in Queen Bee.

Contributing Editor Leonie Colomban: For Iris van Herpen, one of the Netherlands’ greatest (and without a doubt the most innovative) designers, it’s nothing new to see greats like Beyoncé in one of her designs. ‘Mine’ clip. But then she wore a dress from an existing collection. The difference with this dress is that it was made especially for Beyoncé – a dream come true for the designer.

really excited

A room full of fans quickly realized that this was not just a costume, but an innovative work of art. Instagram is flooded with reactions from enthusiasts who congratulate Van Herpen for dream come true, but the best compliment without a doubt comes from Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. She devoted an entire Instagram post to the design of the iris. “So futuristic, a real work of art,” she writes. “It’s one of my favorite dresses and I can’t wait for her to wear it.”