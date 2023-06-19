Beyonce wore these looks to her show in Amsterdam





Beyonce was in Amsterdam last weekend and turned out great. She also gave not one, but two concerts in our capital. Our editors were there and praised the great show, Blue Ivy’s professional moves, and beautiful look up close.

And the second night’s wear has a special, powerful justification.

Beyoncé reaches new heights with her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé fever has gripped us for years, but it peaked last night. With their 15th and 16th shows of the Renaissance Tour, which took place at our very own Johan Cruyff Arena, the Queen madam A unique sensational show, with a beautiful stage, myriad number of dancers and (of course) another handful of new designer looks.

Special significance behind the looks of the concert

Especially for Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, Beyoncé and her stylist Shionna Turini opted to wear only Black designers during her second show in Amsterdam.

He shared a post about this on Instagram: “In Honor of Juneteenth, Everything I Wore for the Renaissance World Tour Tonight Was Made Exclusively by Black Designers“. For many this is seen as a beautiful and powerful statement, but there are others who cringe at the incompleteness of the credits. To date, neither Beyoncé nor her management has released a statement on last night’s look. issued any credits for. And that’s a pity, because these credits could be a huge boost to budding designers.

For example, it is not yet clear who is the designer of the bright red dress with which she opened the legendary show. With countless pearls, a hip-length slit and an hourglass figure reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit’s iconic look, Beyoncé made her entrance to the song ‘dangerously in Love’,

barbicore from your own brand

Now it’s known that she gave a smart shoutout to her own brand, Ivy Park, with the look. Totally in line with the barbiecore trend (and likely with the new Barbie movie), Queen B entered the massive stage in a fluorescent pink dress.

Form-fitting bodysuit from Fabien and Balmain

She also wore Fabien’s custom form-fitting bodysuit during the show. And Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing couldn’t be missing from the list of designers. He designed a shimmery silver armor that fit Beyoncé’s body like a cast.

Budding Designer with Technical Acumen

A look that the singer has worn before during her world tour is a creation from designer Anrealage, who stunned the fashion world at last Fashion Week in March with outfits that seemed to transform through the light. Beyoncé wouldn’t be Beyoncé if she weren’t one of the first ladies to get there and wear one of the designer’s creations as one of her regular looks during her shows.

Who has been allowed to take care of Queen B’s other looks is still unclear. More on this later.