Beyoncé wore this special outfit in Amsterdam

Last weekend, the only Beyoncé was at the Johan Cruijff Arena with her Renaissance Tour. A spectacular performance that calls for a spectacular outfit and she definitely wore them. Even with a Dutch touch.
Beyonce’s outfits
In addition to her singing talent, Beyoncé is also known for her iconic clothing styles. Especially in recent years she has been on top of the latest trends and wears the latest designs. She goes a step further for her renaissance journey. Dressed in specially designed outfits from leading fashion houses such as Mugler, Fendi and Balmain, she dances like a star. For her two concerts in Amsterdam, however, she wore a completely different outfit—one with a special meaning.
During her first concert, she debuted the show in a special design by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. A silver dress with a dramatic cape, created entirely with 3D shapes at Iris van Herpen Atelier in Amsterdam. It took 12 people and more than 700 hours to make this dress, but it is beautiful to look at.
Apart from her Iris Van Herpen look, she also wore this Gucci outfit for the Saturday evening. hat to shiny Sunglasses, as long as it’s metallic and shiny, are fine.
On Sunday evening, the singer wore an all-black outfit in honor of Juneteenth. It is an American national holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves on June 19 every year. She shares beautiful pictures of her clothes on Instagram. In addition to her outfit, Beyoncé had another surprise on the day, as her daughter Blue Ivy could once again be found on stage. After her performance in Paris, she also danced at the Stars in Heaven in Amsterdam.
Almost all Renaissance outfits were created by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain. Also on Sunday, Beyoncé slayed in one of her glittering outfits. Complete it with silver tight high boots.
