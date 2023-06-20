Beyoncé wore this special outfit in Amsterdam

Last weekend, the only Beyoncé was at the Johan Cruijff Arena with her Renaissance Tour. A spectacular performance that calls for a spectacular outfit and she definitely wore them. Even with a Dutch touch.

Beyonce’s outfits

In addition to her singing talent, Beyoncé is also known for her iconic clothing styles. Especially in recent years she has been on top of the latest trends and wears the latest designs. She goes a step further for her renaissance journey. Dressed in specially designed outfits from leading fashion houses such as Mugler, Fendi and Balmain, she dances like a star. For her two concerts in Amsterdam, however, she wore a completely different outfit—one with a special meaning.