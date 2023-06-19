Beyonce’s Arena Show Dripping With Consciousness (concert)

It’s windless and scorching around Johan Cruyff Arena. The Beehive – always buzzing – ready for one summer renaissance, A tunnel of escapism and self-discovery, made for sultry temperatures and rooted in the art of the most oppressed black communities. More than forty years after the creation of House-N ballCulture finds its inspiration for complete liberation and self-expression from Beyoncé. With thunderous kick drums, powerful ballads and visual spectacle.

pride month Barely half over, but there’s hardly a rainbow flag to be seen around the arena — at least, not before the Beyoncé fans arrive. The companies have already changed their colorful Pride logos to business as usual by mid-June. beyoncé fixed the relationship Proud More sustainable and make it your own: Queen B picks up with her latest record Renaissance – About a year old – For a respect for her LGBTQ+ fans and thus made a strong connection with this important part of her Supporters,

The vogue scene, sampling and featuring from gay icons such as Donna Summer and Grace Jones, and frequent use of Chicago house and disco nods to legends, Renaissance completely in its musical milieu Weirdto exist. but no one rainbow wash Tonight at Beyoncé Knowles. Because this generation’s Shirley Bassey sings herself, ok i care, For the respect, place and love for the styles they’ve mastered, and for communities fighting against oppression, it’s a summer renaissance A night for queers.

We started the evening with twenty minutes of sultry Zengend Zomerverlangen: ballads from previous solo albums (dangerously in Love, Me), a bonus track from birthday ,flaws and all) and a Tina Turner ode (deep river, high mountain) Establish an instant connection with the audience. Dressed in a creation by the impeccable Iris van Herpen, Beyoncé thanked her Dutch fans for all the loyalty over the years. She looks at the signs, addresses the front coaches several times and immediately shows what an irreplaceable voice and what quality of music we have come for.

As tender, sensitive and soulful as the first block was, in the second bouquet Breakagemachine cranked and a barrel full of visual spectacle opened: from that moment welcome to renaissance But The screen read, A deafening, almost continuous house kick (how on earth do you do that without earplugs?!) blasted through the arena. then beyoncé changes that girl And the visual spectacle is complete with mechanical outfits, garments that change color under bluelights and robotic arms that rotate fans and frames.

comfortable The track is the initial highlight of Renaissance the one that is in vogue mantra The most direct introduction is to the culture that Beyoncé primarily honors tonight. Musically, Beyoncé meets both new fans and diehards: how cool is it if, instead of completely scrapping some hits, they are thematically spun into new work? that’s how bedtime closes foreign superstar with text originally from sweet dreams: An art director (probably Beyoncé herself) did a great job here.

Later we hear that same excellent reference knowledge is also passing through the work of others: just wanna rock Fits Perfectly In This From Lil Uzi Vert hit the triptych Build, Diva And run the world Girls), Not only do we hear the appropriate hits, as Bey and her dancers’ fists rise for Black Pride black Parade, but also a piece from kendrick lamar protest track Correct, This musical feast of recognition testifies not only to outstanding creative vision, but also to the diverse demographics of that vast fan base and – above all – to the spirit of zeitgeist.

Because the escapism, celebration, and connection that are so central tonight would never have happened if Marsha P. Johnson, Crystal LaBeija, and all those proto-activists hadn’t spoken up. we see the founders of ball culture and contemporary black queer icons like Honey Dijon pass by with the footage on screen block parties, children playing in the street and groups of dancers on concrete skate parks. This show is dripping with awareness; of intersectionality, of the fragility of freedom, of the importance of shifting values.

Because after the sparkling disco block, no prisoners hip-hop medley, gospel and Boogie Riley (featuring Monster Hits love on Top And Crazy in Love), unfortunately there is still that angry outside world. Invasion of privacy, totalitarian regimes, distorted, fragmented, subjective news coverage. it springs from the wacky end block mind control, WoeBeyoncé (in a B suit!) and her behind a journal desk hive To the dancers Just before it on the giant screen: ‘He who controls the media controls the mind.’ Signed, Jim Morrison. Jay-Z could have been too, because he has a handful of semi-dark pop star swag. Totally out of tune, but so striking.

who takes it as a push in the right direction mother of renaissancealso understands why it is concluded in complete freedom after popular ball on the giant Way by Queen B, with strong performances and celebration of all body types, clothing styles and gender expressions, with plenty of room for its dancers in a variety of categories.

When the number 10 sign goes up above the audience, the arena suddenly feels like a warm, intimate ballroom for 200 people. And so Beyonce and her team do it again, in a completely different way from her last solo entourage in the Netherlands in 2016. This time not with the suffering of his family, but for freedom and community building. The woman who almost has a monopoly on grand musical gesture is what makes grandeur in the arena so intimate. so that little children, kissing gay couples and trans Dear leave the arena much more freely than they entered it, and can and continue to express themselves infinitely outside these walls. Shantae, you stay!

seen: 17 June at Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam