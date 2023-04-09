Beyoncé’s mother’s home attacked by vandal

the mother of Beyonce, Tina Knowles, had a scare like that last week! A man tried to break into her property in Los Angeles, and the 69-year-old businesswoman called the police to stop the vandal who was throwing stones at her home.

Tina was very scared, but the situation didn’t get any more complicated. The man ended up fleeing when the police arrived, but managed to be tracked after a chase on foot and by helicopter.

According to TMZ, Tina and her husband, actor Richard Lawson, were in the house at the time of the vandalism.

According to the publication, the suspect was behaving “erratically” and was placed in a psychiatric hold, also known as involuntary retention, which allows an adult who is going through a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for a psychiatric hospitalization of 72 hours due to “threat of harm to self, others or serious disability”.

It is believed that there was minor damage to Tina’s property, but she declined to press charges.

DISTANCED SISTERS

Many celebrities congratulated Beyoncé on her historic wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there was one person very close to the singer who didn’t: her sister Solange Knowles. According to the website “MediaTakeOut” the reason Solange has not made any comments to Beyoncé for her achievement is that the two have been estranged for several months.

“Solange has been absent from Bey’s side for the last few months…. We all thought it was weird that Solange wasn’t featured on[Beyonce’s new album]’Renaissance’ because it’s the kind of sound that suits Solange.”

“Solange also did not post anything to show support for the new Renaissance tour, but used her networks to talk only about her own projects (…) strange that she is not supporting Beyoncé”, continued the informant.

While there is no evidence that the sisters are at odds, the person commented: “I’ve heard things about your relationship. I think definitely something is going on between them,” she suggested.

Beyoncé set a new record for most Grammy wins after taking home four awards, including recognition for Dance/Electronic Recording, Dance/Electronic Album, R&B Performance and R&B Song.

In total, the iconic singer has amassed 32 Grammys in her career, although she lost out on other major categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year at the ceremony.

Last Sunday, February 5, the Grammy Awards ceremony took place, one of the biggest music awards. The event took place in Los Angeles, in the United States.

Beyoncé broke the record and became the most awarded person at the event, reaching the mark of 32 trophies, but the singer did not win in the main categories this year.

Furthermore, the eyes of all Brazilians were on Anitta, who competed in the Breakthrough Artist category. However, the Brazilian lost the award to Samara Joy.

