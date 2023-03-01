Beyond the Summit lays off all its staff

The North American tournament operator and production company Beyond the Summit (BTS)He has laid off his entire staff. He Managing Partner of bts, david gormanissued the statement via Twitter, stating that the company will offer its staff compensation and benefitsjust like him compliance with all existing contracts with all clients.

Beyond the Summit It is known for being an esports tournament operator, for focusing on the more amateur scene, and for the great participation it had from the community. This was founded 11 years ago, and has held Dota 2, Super Smash Bros. and Counter-Strike tournaments, among others.

In his statement, Gorman has claimed that BTS has worked hard to “create a business avenue” to help them survive the current economic conditions, but unfortunately it has not ended as the company wished. Although BTS has enough capital to stay afloat, Management has decided that it is best to use the funds available to offer the best possible solutions to their workforce.

If we keep going and things don’t improve, we could sink the company and not be able to pay anyone anything. But if we let everyone go now, we can warn them ahead of time, give them a head start on thinking about future plans, and offer them good severance pay. david gorman, Managing Partner of bts

This means that BTS staff will remain on the payroll for the next two weeksAnd I will They will offer two weeks of severance payin addition to additional compensation in depending on the time that each employee has been part of the company. bts too will pay for health care of all employees until the end of April. In addition, he has prepared a list of employees that can be accessed by anyone interested in hiring his former staff.

The silver lining is that BTS is open to exploring other avenues, which means that the owners of the company will be talking to some interested parties to see if there is any way to keep the brand alive. The company will also take care of the Smash Ultimate Summit 6 and will honor all existing contracts.

Unfortunately, BTS is just another in a series of esports companies facing difficult times in 2023. We recently announced that the esports organization The Guard fired all its workers, and others like 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan they have also laid off a large number of employees this 2023.