Bia Michelle exposes MC Gui’s betrayal, and a video of her at the motel is released; watch

Bia Michelle made a long report this Monday (10) in which she explained how she discovered that she was betrayed by MC Gui. Last month, the couple announced their breakup for the second time via an Instagram post. However, the influencer decided to tell the real reason for the separation after the information was released earlier by columnist Leo Dias.

Through the stories, Bia admitted that after they resumed dating, the relationship was no longer the same and that aroused insecurity in her. “I was always silent, afraid and I also always thought of others, but no one ever thought of me.“she began. “I came back, but I couldn’t feel at peace with him anymore, you know? Because I couldn’t trust anymore. I could never trust him again.”she said when justifying that she returned with the relationship because she believed that it would change after what happened in “A Fazenda”.

Bia Michelle exposes MC Gui’s betrayal (part 1) pic.twitter.com/ugPc0mKqJy — Just Media (@MidiasSo) April 11, 2023

“For all my insecurities, I started tracking his cell phone. I didn’t want to be saying this to you, I didn’t want to influence this in any way, but that’s what led me to discover the betrayal.”, vented. Bia stated that she discovered the betrayal two weeks ago. According to her, on a Monday afternoon, she was at her mother’s house, while MC Gui was at the house where they lived together. “Since I woke up, I woke up very weird, with a very strange feeling”, she declared. The influencer asked the employee who works at their house to let them know when the musician woke up. Even though she was warned, she said that her intuition made her decide to track the singer’s cell phone.“So I started tracking him and he had just left the house. As he left, I noticed that the path was completely different from the places he normally went. Then I started to wonder”revealed. “When he stopped, I put it on Google Maps and the motel appeared, the exact address and at the time I just thought I wanted to go there. I wanted to see with my own eyes if what I was seeing was really happening.“she said. She said that she went to the place with her mother and that she came across his car when she got there. “I called, but he didn’t answer. Until one hour a car with a girl passed. I looked at her and I already knew it was her“vented.

Bia Michelle exposes MC Gui’s betrayal (part 2) pic.twitter.com/JTM4IBWiHn — Just Media (@MidiasSo) April 11, 2023

Bia said she believed he was in the car with the girl, so he decided to leave the motel. “When I looked in the rear view mirror, I saw him running”, shot. She revealed that at this point she decided to get out of the car. “All I could say was, ‘Do you realize what you just did?’”, she recalled. The influencer also said that she needed it to break free of the situation and that now she is better off single.

Bia Michelle exposes MC Gui’s betrayal (part 3) pic.twitter.com/DLpjaBguco — Just Media (@MidiasSo) April 11, 2023

After the outburst, the Let’s Gossip profile together with Otarian published the video of the exact moment when Michelle discovered the betrayal. In the images, she appeared running to MC Gui’s car. Upon finding the singer, she ordered him out of the vehicle while the musician asked his ex-girlfriend for forgiveness. Watch the full video below:

Bea didn’t stop there. To show that the situation with MC Gui was in the past, she posted a story alongside two friends dancing to the hit “Flowers” ​​by Miley Cyrus and published a photo with an excerpt from “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, by Shakira. Both songs talk about overcoming relationships, and the Colombian diva’s was inspired by the betrayal she suffered from her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué.

🚨 URGENT: Bia Michelle posts a story with friends to the song “Flowers” ​​by Miley Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/lIaqYZqhZ0 — αℓєx (@alexlimareal) April 10, 2023

After all the repercussions, MC Gui made a publication on his social networks. Through stories, he said he would speak out of respect for his fans. However, the statement released by him was a link to the music video for his song “Cara de Tralha”.