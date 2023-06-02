Bicycle library opens doors: “More logical to lend custom children’s bicycles” (Vilvoorde)

The bicycle library Vilvoorde has opened its doors for the first time in a warehouse and container on Herrensteinweg. You can easily borrow children’s bicycles.

The Bicycle Library offers families with young children (2 to 12 years old) the opportunity to have daily use of a children’s bicycle at a low cost. Kids can test out bikes on site before borrowing them. This is possible if you pay 20 euros for membership per year and a guarantee of 20 euros per cycle. They can change that bicycle to a different (larger) one free of charge several times during the year.

“As a city, we want to promote cycling and this can only be done by making cycling accessible to everyone, including the youngest,” says mayor Hans Bonte (Voorit). “But a child outgrows a bicycle very quickly, which means parents have to regularly invest in a new one. With growing kids, buying a new bicycle every time is truly insane; a custom It makes a lot more sense to borrow. You also know the ingredients have been checked and are safe.”

More information at www.fietsbieb.be.