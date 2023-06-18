‘Bienvenue chez les chatis’ and various international remakes

danny bean – who himself played the second lead – cast a comedian cad merad as Philippe, director of a post office in Salon-de-Provence. His wife wants to move to the Cote d’Azur, so he applies for a transfer. But because he lied on his application, he is punished as a “penalty”. Burgas Sent to the north of France, an area with many prejudices. The weather is bad, the people are poor and foolish drunkards and the eating habits are peasant. At least that’s what Philip thinks. As the story progresses, he gets to know the residents of Burgess – who are actually incorrectly called Chattis in the film – better and learns that they are not so bad after all. The film may sound typically French, but was in fact always ripe for international remake, Swap that for any peasant village with a less fresh reputation and you have a comedy that challenges prejudices and conveys a message of openness.

Benvenuti Al Sood

for the italian director luca minero Apparently it meant: let the story take place in the south of Italy. In the movie ‘Benvenuti Al Sood‘, which appeared in 2010 (two years after the original), Alberto is sent to the village castelbet, about 100 kilometers south of Naples. There, according to the northern Italians in the film, the biggest problems are the piles of garbage in the street, the scorching heat, the fact that they breakfast with a mixture of pig’s blood and chocolate, and the presence of the mafia. The division between north and south of the country was depicted fairly accurately. “Shamelessly unorthodox, without a single movie star, and yet the film attracted many Italians to the cinema to have a good laugh with its deep-seated prejudice”, wrote the newspaper The Guardian about the Italian remake of ‘Bienvenue chez les châtis’. The film grossed around 3.8 million euros in its opening weekend and was seen as proof that things are not too bad with the difference between North and South.



© Photo 12

away from you

The Dutch have a habit of making their own versions of foreign films. Just think of the Dutch remake of ‘Loft’ or ‘Hasta La Vista’. He did the same in 2017 with ‘Bienvenue chez les châtises’, although it must be said that he approached it much more originally than the Italians. In ‘away from you‘ We follow Evie, who wants to relocate from Rotterdam to Rio de Janeiro, but has to Ternuzen Is sent. There she mainly has to deal with workers who want to stop her work – the construction of a new sea lock – but eventually Ivi falls in love with Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, a worker and villager. The divide between the urban Netherlands and the countryside still comes to the fore over political issues, so the story was timely. filmmaker’s intention jail de jonge Mainly to better put the province of Zeeuws-Vlaanderen on the map. So it should come as no surprise that this area consumed a large portion of the production budget. The comedy was ultimately well received and attracted around 200,000 spectators to the cinema.



© Dutch Height

welcome to sticks

In 2014, Danny Boon announced that he was "working ona chinese project", which was supposed to be a Chinese remake of 'Bienvenue chez les ch'tis'. Since then though there has been silence surrounding the project, it is not clear whether it has been shelved or not. In any case, the remake immediately ran into some problems, such as the fact that the Chinese government would undoubtedly want many scenes sensor, An officer who drinks while doing his job? This is not possible on Chinese screens. Slightly more promising was the fact that an American remake had been announced. It even got a title: 'welcome to sticks, none other than Will Smith expressed interest in participating in the American edition. Danny Boone met with the actor and Warner Bros. executives to begin the project. It seems like the perfect country to tell this kind of story. Ask a New York City resident to move to the Alabama countryside and you have the perfect — if not quite original — setting. but finally the remake came never off the ground, call of 245 million euros – The amount that the French native had brought in meanwhile – was not strong enough. French productions 'Les Visitors', 'LOL' and 'The Intouchables' get American remakes.