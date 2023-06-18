Big announcement by Netflix for ‘Wednesday’ season 2!

We are going to see a new character in ‘Wednesday’ who we already know from the original films.

While it has been revealed that a new member of the Addams family will appear in the series, who it is has yet to be revealed. The Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega said she would like to see Cousin Itt return to the series.

However, Joy Sunday (Bianca) and Hunter Doohan (Tyler) agreed that Grandmama would be a good addition to the series. None of these characters have appeared in the horror series to date.

Earlier this year, Ortega revealed that she was heavily involved in the development of the second season: “We had already thrown a lot of ideas out there, and I’m a very practical person. I want to know what’s going on”Ortega accepted.

"And with a character like Wednesday, who is so loved and such a legend, I really didn't want to misunderstand her. So I try to have as many interactions as possible. On set, the writers and Tim Burton would all decide together what works and what doesn't. It certainly was already very collaborative"

He continued: “So in preparation for the second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure we could start conversations earlier … and I’m very looking forward to it. I want to see the outfits, the new characters, the scripts, and they I loved being a producer”,

So Ortega probably already has an idea which family member will enter, since he’s involved in the production. However, it will be some time before we find out who it is.

Wednesday Season 2 will likely appear on Netflix in the fall of 2024.