Big tension already in Koh Lanta 2024, a big twist to come – Purebreak

TF1 aired the first episode Koh Lanta 2024: Immunity Hunters On Tuesday 13th February. From the very beginning of the adventure, the tone was set. The production turned everything upside down: candidates arrived by truck and teams were formed in advance.

This first episode of koh lanta 2024 It was full of many ups and downs. After finding out whether they belonged to the yellow tribe, the Kadassi, or the red tribe, the Matukan, the adventurers headed to their first comfort test. An opportunity for them to give their first impressions about the casting.

“With that, it won’t work at all!”

One candidate in particular caught the audience’s attention. This is Alicia. who describes herself as “Very clear” And “Very difficult” He had strong opinions about his partner Emily. “With her, it won’t work at all. I already know… physically, it’s not possible… what is she doing there?! Honestly, it’s Beyoncé on the beach ., Just when I look at him… I can’t!”he said into the camera.

The result of this first episode of Koh Lanta: Immunity Hunter It was fatal for Steve. Southerner, who decided to tell her teammates that she had received an immunity necklace – allowing her to protect two of them – was eliminated during council by six votes to four for Nathalie – who denied her age. Lied about. Immediately after the count, Denis Brogniart teased a big play to come.

And for good reason, New candidates join the adventure! More specifically, the yellow and red tribes will have the opportunity “Choose a reinforcement” During the next episode. “Two new adventurers will make a sensational entrance: there will be a decisive choice to make. Who, Leia or William, will join you?”They will be told by the host who has already announced that a historic council was going to shake up this new season Koh Lanta…In addition, tensions among the Reds will become particularly evident. “Alicia is really starting to irritate me…”Will go as far as letting Julie go…

Who is the audience for the launch of koh lanta 2024 On TF1?

audience side, Koh Lanta Was he successful in his return to TF1? If we refer to its score collected from the entire audience aged four and above, the game suffered its worst opening ever. In detail, according to Mediametry data released by PureMediaz, its two parts respectively attracted 3.66 and 3.03 million viewers, or 18.7% and 24.1% of the entire audience.

If it is denied leadership on this criterion Penak, France 3 series, the show was able to take pride in the fact that it had allowed the front page to take the lead on its priority targets. This is especially the case among women under 50 who are responsible for purchasing – a public that is very popular with advertisers – where their market share increased to 33.6% and 42.6%.