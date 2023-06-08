Big Time Rush – Another Life Nieuweplaat.nl

Boy bands and comebacks: It seems almost inevitable. Ten years after the end of the hugely popular children’s series of the same name, Big Time Rush is back with their fourth studio album. with summer tint another life Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos Peña attempt to break free from their individual characters from the Nickelodeon series. In the show, the gentlemen played characters by their real first names. Furthermore, Americans were dismissed as clumsy but talented musicians. This recipe kickstarted Big Time Rush’s music career, but also marked its end. Freed from Television Personalities was less successful than hoped.

Big Time Rush is a typical money maker, four handsome American boys who sing infectious songs and do some dance steps too. Professionalism was already reflected in the television series, but it was also audible on Big Time Rush’s first three studio albums. A comeback ten years later seems like a perfect opportunity to come up with a completely different sound, but nothing could be further from the truth. than also another life Creative poverty goes away.

The album begins with the song can not get enough. A funky bass line, guitars and melodic vocals result in a distinctive boy band sound that you can find on all ten songs another life hear back. The chorus consists only of the repetition of the phrase: ‘i can’t get enough, The record is full of recycled choruses like this one. I Just Want To (Party All The Time) And work for it Take the crown in it. If you close your eyes as a listener and imagine Bizzy serving as a songwriter for Justin Timberlake, I Just Want To (Party All The Time) Don’t be the paranoid result of that collaboration.

The album is well produced and features great instrumentals. This is also the most memorable thing about it another life. It’s enjoyable to listen to, but never exciting. The album consists of ten songs in which it is only about love and partying. These topics are also not really exciting. waves, weekend And brand new Have as much entertainment as possible, but don’t bring anything as a memorial.

Despite the lifeless new record, it’s also audible that Big Time Rush definitely has potential. The gentlemen are vocally strong, have a body of work dripping with nostalgia for Gen-Z and know how to put on a live show. These factors make you long for another twist with which the band dares to move away from the smooth boy band image and seek out rougher edges. there remains the square another life is still far away.