Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots after leading them for 24 years

What was an open secret seems to be confirmed this Thursday and that is Amid speculation about the future of the New England Patriots, the NFL franchise and historic coach Bill Belichick have decided to part ways.Definitely.

As Ian Rapoport reports, Bill Belichick and the Patriots decide to end their time together after 24 seasonsSo starting next season, the Pats will have a new head coach.

like this, Belichick and the Patriots capped off a golden era filled with success, with the coach guiding the franchise to six Super Bowl rings. The one in which Tom Brady was the main man of the team.

Besides, Belichick’s record with the Patriots includes nine AFC titles and 17 AFC East division championships, Thus it is one of the teams of the era in the NFL.

In 24 years leading the Pats, Belichick achieved 266 wins, as well as records for undefeated campaigns and consecutive games without losing.In addition to the fact that great NFL legends passed through its ranks, including Brady himself, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, are among the other great players the Pats and the NFL have had in recent times.

Patriots to officially announce Belichick’s departure

Expected this Thursday at noon Eastern in the United States, New England Patriots press conference with dueling teammates Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick To announce the departure of the coach.

TeaIt is also likely that the owners of the New England Patriots will announce the next steps for this franchise. After the end of an important era of almost a quarter of a century.

