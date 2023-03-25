Billie Eilish breaks Miley Cyrus attendance record at this year’s Lollapalooza

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Billie Eilish, who ended the first day of performances at Lollapalooza this Friday, the 24th, broke the record set by Miley Cyrus, who performed last year.

It was close, though. While Miley brought 103,000 people to the festival, Billie gathered 103,350, according to the event’s press office.

In addition to the popularity of Billie, the main star of generation Z, that is, people who are up to 20 years old, other factors may have made a difference in the count.

The first is the sun. While in the last edition the rain almost did not let up over the weekend, this year, until the end of this Saturday afternoon, not a drop of water fell at the Interlagos Racetrack, in São Paulo, where the festival takes place.

Another fact was the presence of another giant of the music industry, Lil Nas X, who is also very popular among younger people, with whom he interacts frequently on social networks.