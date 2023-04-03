Billie Eilish presents fans with acoustic set after cancellation in Mexico

The cancellation of a show is the worst thing that can happen to a fan, especially when it’s at the last minute. But if you are a fan of Billie Elishkeep calm!

This Wednesday (29), the presentation of the American singer in Mexico City had to be canceled shortly before she went on stage, because of torrential rain that threatened the safety of the public and the team.

Video footage from the night shows an organizer announcing into the microphone that the show would be cancelled. The audience reacts with sadness, but soon explodes with emotion when the announcer says that Billie wanted to have a word with them.

But it was not just that. The Pop star decided to thank the fans by singing six songs acoustically, with her brother Finneas playing guitar:

What a crazy night! So, I can’t do a show… did you see that rain? I was waiting backstage looking forward to getting on stage soon, and then they told me I had to go. And I replied: ‘no!’ It would be stupid of me to leave without saying thank you to those of you who have been standing in the rain this whole time. So I’ve been wondering if you guys would be okay with me and Finneas playing like five songs acoustic?

Billie Elish reschedules show for next day

Among the songs were hits like “Happier Than Ever”, “lovely” It is “everything I wanted”. In addition to them, the singer also sang “ocean eyes”, “when the party’s over” It is “TV”.

In the presentation, Billie got very close to the audience on the catwalk, while fans turned on their cell phone lights and sang at the top of their lungs. Watch the videos below.

Billie Eilish concert in Mexico

At the end of the special set, the singer asked people to go home and said that she would never forget that night. She promised to reschedule the show, and didn’t she do it the very next day?

This Thursday (30), around 1 pm Mexico City time, Billie posted on social media that the full presentation had been rescheduled for 7 pm on the same day. Tickets from the previous night would still be valid.

That is, the Mexican fans won not one, but two very different concerts from the artist! What a cool attitude, huh?

