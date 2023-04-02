Billie Eilish says she gets ‘bored’ on tour

In an interview with presenter Maísa Silva, Billie Eilish gave details about her routine when traveling for work

One week after its first performance in Brazil at the 10th edition of Lollapalooza, Billie Eilish talked to Maisa Silva about her visit to the country and how bored she was during her free time on tour. The interview was made available this Thursday (30) on the presenter’s Instagram.

In the conversation, Billie he said that he cannot go out much when he is traveling for work and that his routine basically consists of going from the plane to the car, from the car to the hotel. “Weirdly, I have a lot of free time and it’s really, really boring.”

I sit around doing nothing all day because I can’t go anywhere. Especially here it’s kind of… It’s a lonely vibe, girl.

The singer – who would perform for the Brazilian public hours after the interview – took advantage of the conversation to learn a few words in Portuguese and also give details of where the inspiration for the song came from. “Billie Bossa Nova“.

Check out the interview Billie Eilish with Maisa Silva in full below:

