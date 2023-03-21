Billie Eilish SHOCKED fans showing real body; other singers did the same

In recent times, Billie Eilish has moved the web after leaving aside her baggy clothes and appearing showing the real body of a girl her age.

Like the young woman, other singers also had the courage to dispense with Photoshop, break taboos about “the ideal standard body” and inspire their followers around the world to do the same. Check out!

Advertising Unable to load ad

LIZZO

Diva! That’s the word that defines Lizzo. One of the singers that has made the most waves in recent years, she is a well of sympathy, beauty, talent and sensuality. In her music videos, performances and photo shoots, the singer always shows all her power and doesn’t hide her body. Songs like ‘Juice’, ‘Good As Hell’ and ‘Like a Girl’ exude self-assurance.

PHOTO: Reproduction

DEMI LOVATO

“What’s wrong with being confident?”, that’s what Demi sings in one of her biggest hits – and she doesn’t just stay in theory. The brunette always brings strong messages in her songs and placements, in addition to encouraging her fans to be true to her appearance and accept herself.

The artist is also known for always being open about her eating disorder: “I still have questions occasionally. Some days are tough; some are easy. But today I feel happy”.

PHOTO: Reproduction

GABY AMARANTOS

Singer, composer and presenter, the voice of ‘Xanalá’ is a complete artist. Nominated for important awards such as the Latin Grammy, Gaby displays self-confidence in her works. On the importance of showing her real body, she has already stated: “It is genuine to show that the woman’s body is political and powerful”.

“I, as the owner of myself and as a figure who appropriates and displays this beauty, receive testimonials from many women who identify with it. It gives me courage to keep going,” she said.

PHOTO: Reproduction

HONEY

The singer from Goiás is another perfect example of an artist who shows off her unretouched body on social media. At the age of 29, Mel, who was very successful in the former Banda Uó and is now starting to take his first steps in a solo career, said in an interview with Glamor: “Standard beauty is not common and I find it violent that people seek it”.

“Regardless of anything, feeling free and not being afraid is the most beautiful form of expression there is.”

PHOTO: Instagram

KATY PERRY

The feeling of being comfortable with your own body after giving birth is something that not every woman has. But the singer decided to demystify the idea of ​​the “perfect body after childbirth” with a photo taken five days after giving birth to her first daughter, Daisy Bloom. In the click, the blonde appears in high gray panties and nursing bra.

PHOTO: Playback/Instagram

SELENA GOMEZ

In 2017, the singer underwent surgery to treat lupus and needed a kidney transplant. Three years after the procedure, she felt confident showing off her scar.

“When I had my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first to show my scar. I didn’t want it to show in the pictures, so I wore things that could cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I’ve been through… and I’m proud of it.”

PHOTO: Playback/Instagram

ANITTA

At the time of the release of ‘Vai Malandra’, one of the most commented subjects about the video was: Anitta’s cellulite. The subject having become an issue may seem absurd, but the intention of the famous was exactly to normalize real bodies: “Real women have cellulite, most do. Vai Malandra’s aesthetic is very true, it shows a real favela with people from the community”.

“The clip shows different types of beauty, with different colors, weights and genders. And all that beauty is real too, just like my cellulite.”

PHOTO: Reproduction

PRETA GIL

Preta Maria Gadelha Gil Moreira de Godoy, or simply Preta Gil, is one of the best-known artists in the country – and besides, she has no problems showing her curves. The singer has already commented on this: “My body, my fat and my cellulite do not measure my character and my determination!! I have cellulite YES and I am not ashamed of them”.

“I will not surrender or become a slave to a beauty standard that is not mine! I am also a beauty standard, as most Brazilian women have my biotype. I have self-esteem YES and I have a sense, a sense that one day the earth will eat our flesh but our soul has to be light and free”.

PHOTO: Reproduction

JESY NELSON (EX-LITTLE MIX)

The members of Little Mix have gone through several changes from the X-Factor era to the current moment of their career. However, Jesy was heavily criticized for her weight at the beginning of her career and spoke of how it shook her: “6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy, I saw her as “the fat one from Little Mix”. Until now I hated her, not because she did anything bad, but because I was made to hate her due to endless amounts of bullying.”

Even with all the bullying she suffered, the brunette always makes a point of showing her real body and her beauty wherever she goes.

PHOTO: Reproduction

MADONNA

At 63 years old, the Queen of Pop is not shy about showing off her body. Since always being one of the artists who have broken the barriers of prejudice the most, the muse does not consider age an obstacle to self-love and continues to lavish sensuality in photos and performances. The real body is always portrayed by the blonde, who makes sure not to hide her natural armpits with hair.