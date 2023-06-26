Billionaire Bernard Arnault’s superyacht is no longer welcome in Naples

In an effort to curb luxury tourism, Naples has introduced new regulations for large yachts. From this year, yachts longer than 75 meters are not allowed to dock in the port of Margelina, the only port for so-called superyachts. The yacht of fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault is also no longer welcome.

French billionaire and world’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault, who was in Naples these days, is said to be “deeply disappointed” that his 101-metre-long, six-deck ship Symphony could not be in the port of Margelina because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Limitations. Arnault is the man behind luxury conglomerate LVMH, known for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Fendi and Bulgari.

Since the beginning of this year, boats longer than 75 meters are not allowed to moor in the port of Margelina. The ban came as a surprise to the fashion tycoon, who was allowed to sail into the harbor on a yacht that had a glass-bottom swimming pool and an open-air cinema. This ship is not the only ship that has had to leave Naples. This happened recently with the boat of Barry Diller, the CEO of media conglomerate and Expedia.

Trade unionist also disappointed

Naples may be off limits, but it sure attracts attention when the rich and famous enjoy other parts of Italy. Last week, a Spanish tourist and Leonardo DiCaprio fan nearly drowned after trying to swim on a superyacht near Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany. He wanted to catch a glimpse of DiCaprio on the ship.

Jannotti Pecci, president of the Union Industriali Costanzo, has criticized the new rule. “It has many consequences,” said the chairman, who believes that Naples’ reputation benefits from people like Arnault.

