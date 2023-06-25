Billionaire Bernard Arnault’s superyacht is no longer welcome in Naples

In an effort to curb luxury tourism, Naples has new rules for large yachts. From this year, yachts longer than 75 meters are not allowed to dock in the port of Margelina, the only port for so-called superyachts. Including the victim of fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault.

French billionaire and world’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault, who was in Naples these days, is said to be “deeply disappointed” that his 101-metre-long, six-deck ship Symphony could not dock in the port of Margelina because of new limits. Arnault is the man behind luxury conglomerate LVMH, known for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Fendi and Bulgari.

Since the beginning of this year, boats no longer than 75 meters are allowed to be moored in the Margelina port in Naples. The ban came as a surprise to the fashion tycoon, who was allowed to dock the yacht in compliance with the rules, which included a glass-bottomed swimming pool and an open-air cinema. But his yacht isn’t the only thing that has had to leave Naples. This happened recently with Barry Diller, CEO of media conglomerate and Expedia.

Trade unionist also disappointed

Naples may be off limits, but when the rich and famous enjoy other parts of Italy it gets their attention. Last week, a Spanish tourist and Leonardo DiCaprio fan nearly drowned after trying to swim aboard a superyacht near Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Costanzo Jannotti Pecci, president of the Union Industriali trade union, has criticized the new rule. “It will have many consequences,” said the chairman, who believes people like Arnault are increasing Naples’ fame.