De Kling’s Billy Vandewale (29) became European Obstacle Course Running (OCR) champion for the fourth time last Sunday. The championship took place in Hungary and participants came from all over Europe.

“I took the title in my short distance category. That meant running 3 kilometers and overcoming 27 obstacles along the way,” says Billy from Hungary, where he and the Belgian team are still enjoying success Vandewalle had at least two minutes ahead of his closest pursuers, a Dutchman and a Frenchman. It is not the first time that Vandevel, the grandson of former famous Sint-Niklaas timber merchant and football president Etienne Vandevel and son of former top rider Stéphane, has shone at the European Championships. In recent years, he has won four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Obstacle course running (OCR) is a sport that has its roots in the military. “There, soldiers in the so-called Baltalian Cross often had to slide through the mud with all their belongings, jump over walls and then get over as quickly as possible”, Waaslander explains the origins of the sport. “Unlike my family, who were mainly active in equestrian sports and football, as a young boy I was immediately sold on this sport, which is very physically demanding, but also very versatile. Our sport is growing internationally. The ultimate goal is to make it an Olympic sport one day.”

With his fourth European title on the way, Vandewalle’s hunger is yet to be satiated. “The world championship will be held in September. By the way, this happens in our own country in Genk. I have never won a gold medal in the World Cup. I want to give everything for him now.

So the next few weeks will be extra tough for Billy who also became a father ten months ago, is renovating a house and working full time. “Luckily it’s very long light these days and there’s still some time to train in between. Giving up is not in the VandeWales’ dictionary,” he says with conviction.