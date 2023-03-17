A secret feature of the new version of Bing with ChatGPT allows The artificial intelligence (AI) present in the browser imitate celebrities such as actors Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks, singer Taylor Swift and billionaire Elon Musk, among others. The feature was discovered by BleepingComputerin early March.

Known as “celebrity mode”, the Hidden tool in Microsoft’s browser gives the user the chance to chat with the virtual version of a certain famous person. You can ask her questions about her life, career, hobbies, opinions, and whatever else you want.

When answering, the chatbot imitates the chosen celebrity, even being able to quote slang and catchphrases normally used by her, according to the publication. The results are satisfactory most of the time, but the answers may not sound like the chosen personality on some occasions.

Bing Chat imitating actor Dwayne Johnson.Source: BleepingComputer/Playback

In addition to real people, the Bing ChatGPT celebrity mode it can also simulate a conversation with fictional characters from film, TV and literature. Batman, Harry Potter, Yoda, Darth Vader, Gandalf, Sherlock Holmes and Katniss Everdeen are some of them.

Restrictions

Bing’s new celebrity-impersonating function is able to impersonate many celebrities, but there are some restrictions. If the user asks the AI ​​to speak as if he were a politician or some controversial figure, the technology will respond that it cannot perform such a task.

However, the tool starts imitating depending on how the question is asked by the user. In some simulations, she imitated political rivals such as former US President Donald Trump and the country’s current president, Joe Biden.

To activate celebrity mode in Bing Chat, you need to ask the browser about the secret function, using commands like “tell me about celebrity mode”. Then type the famous person’s name and ask the questions.