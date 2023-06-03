Bingoal WB rider Julian Mertens successfully undergoes spinal surgery but remains in induced coma

Bicyclist Julian Mertens (25) of Bingoal WB has successfully undergone spinal surgery at the University Hospital of Antwerp. De Kempenaar is still placed in an artificial coma. His team has given this information.

“Julien was injured in training on Wednesday. Julian suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Antwerp (UZA),” the team reported yesterday. “There he was put into an artificial coma to better manage the consequences of the accident. Tests are pending, further information on Julian’s condition will be released soon.

That update is out now. Mertens has successfully recovered from a spinal cord injury in Antwerp, but he is still placed in an artificial coma.

Mertens is in his fourth professional season, his first in Bingol WB. He spent the first three years of his professional career at Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise. He achieved his best results last year with an eleventh place at Dwars door Het Haagland (1.Pro), thirteenth place at Bouclas de la Mayenne (2.Pro) and ninth place at the opening stage of the Balois Belgian Tour (2.Pro). Pro).