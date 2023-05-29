Birgit van Mol presents impactful stories from abroad at ‘Telefacts Summer’

From Tuesday 30 May until the end of the summer holidays, Birgit van Mol will present the reportage magazine ‘Telefacts Zommer’ on VTM on Tuesdays and Thursdays at around 21.35.

Viewers can expect a good mix of influential stories from abroad, such as ‘Visiting Andrew Tate: Controversial Influencer and Dangerous Misogynist’, ‘The Sex Case Against Comedian Bill Cosby’, ‘Murder on Order’, ‘The Most Fabulous Vacation Destinations in the World’ World’ and ‘Rosewood São Paulo, from Maternity Hospital to Luxury Hotel’. Birgit van Mol begins with the diptych on Tuesday 30 May and Thursday 1 June: ‘The Kardashians, The Search for Fame and Fortune’.

Birgit van Mol: ‘We want to provide quality documentaries with ‘telefacts’ in the summer. I would venture to say that this year’s themes are even more diverse than previous years. For example, there’s a documentary about Andrew Tate, an alleged human trafficker and rapist, we zoom in on the trial against Bill Cosby, we start with a diptych about The Kardashians and we start with a dark web site. Lets bring in a documentary where you can get paid money to kill. And of course there are some more exclusive summer reports too, like repos about tourism, pure luxury hotels, the most extravagant yachts and people who sold their homes to travel the world with a large camper – theirs on wheels. New Home.

‘The Kardashians, in pursuit of fame and fortune’

The Kardashians are world famous: Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall, and their mother Kris Jenner. Everyone knows him. So the ladies have done everything they can to create their own Hollywood fairy tale. Kim wanted to be famous at all costs and specially hired Shiraz Hasan, a media strategist. With him and all his companions, he watched each step carefully.

Kim started out in the shadow of another celebrity, Paris Hilton, but has gone on to become one of the most followed women on Instagram herself. He turned a leaked sex tape into an opportunity. This helped the family to have their own reality series: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. Rumors are still rife that Kim herself leaked the video in order to grab headlines. She was married twice and advertised everything that you can advertise: from credit cards and makeup to supermarkets and trainers. By Kim Kardashian’s admission, the star owes a lot to her mother, Kris Jenner. She will be the mastermind behind her daughter as a brand.

‘Telefacts Summer’ takes you inside the Kardashians’ story for two episodes. Close friends reveal how an entire family became famous and wealthy in such a short time and what it took them to write their own Hollywood story.

