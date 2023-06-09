Birthday Presents for the Spotlight Cabinet Shoe District

Waalwijk – Schoenenkwartier celebrates its first birthday by highlighting several special, recent donations. This donation is not only a gift to the Schoenenquartier, but also to the public!

The Spotlight Cabinet features a short overview of designer shoes from the world of design and fashion. Such as: Eurovision shoes designed by Azzedine Alaïa for Anouk and men’s sneakers with a platform sole designed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci. We also immediately draw attention to the importance of donations in order to enrich our collection. The Spotlight Cabinet can be admired from June 6 through July 30, 2023.

The pair of mules have been displayed by one of the most important and prominent modern fashion designers, Alexander McQueen. The designs from before his untimely death in 2010 are especially sought after. This is the second pair of McQueen shoes in the Shoe Quarters collection.

Dutch brand United Nude, founded in 2003 by Rem D. Koolhaas, not to be confused with his uncle the famous architect, is known for its distinctive shoes with architecture, design and innovation as keywords. As one of the most successful modern Dutch shoe brands, it is imperative for Schoenenkwartier to have a good overview of this brand in the collection. Several examples of the brand can be seen on permanent display. Last year we found some new pieces from United Nude.

Prada was founded in 1913 as a store specializing in leather goods. However, today you can turn to the Italian brand for the perfect outfit. The shoe in the spotlight cabinet is especially fun because it brings together different construction methods in one shoe. The upper is a derby moliere, the midsole is of an espadrille while the outsole is again a sneaker.

Until the end of last year, Alessandro Michele worked as creative director at the Florentine fashion brand Gucci. Under his leadership, the brand was revived. His designs were romantic and opulent, blurring the lines between masculine and feminine. This gender-fluid approach earned Gucci a huge new fan base. These include big names like pop idol Harry Styles, who also took on the role of brand ambassador. The blurring of boundaries is also reflected in this men’s platform sneaker, which is more associated with women.

One of the most recognizable brands in history is the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The roots of this brand go back to the nineteenth century, when they specialized in (leather) suitcases, handbags and accessories. At the end of the nineteenth century, the world-famous monogram was introduced: an intertwined L and V against a dark gray background. With the donation of the displayed ankle boots, Schoenenquartier now has an example of this iconic fashion classic.

Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa was known for his sharp cuts, body-hugging designs and leatherwork. The importance of leather is also reflected in the pair of sandals, even with the original shoe box made of leather. The pair is Alaïa’s second pair of shoes in the collection, the other pair being the ankle boots that Anouk wore to the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö.

Vivienne Westwood is the Grand Dame of British fashion with her subversive and innovative designs. Social engagement is also no stranger to him. For example, in recent years she has been committed to the fight against climate change. That’s also reflected in this pump, which is the result of a collaboration with Melissa. This vegan shoe brand uses only plastic which can be used for a long time through recycling. They use a self-made PVC called Melflex. Melissa also takes back shoes that are no longer used so they can be properly reused.

The famous French brand Hermès was originally a supplier of saddles. As other forms of travel became more important in the late nineteenth century, they moved on to suitcases, bags, and other travel accessories, though all still made from saddle leather. In the twentieth century, Hermès developed into a luxury fashion brand with many iconic products under its name, such as the Birkin bag, the Kelly bag, and the Caresse; Specialty square scarves.

The most famous shoe designer in our country is Jan Jansson. Schoenenquartier already has a fair number of their shoes in their collection, but interesting additions appear from time to time. Like this unique shoe; A men’s shoe that Jan has specially customized for his wife, Toni. However, Tony was unable to wear the shoes as they turned out to be too big. It worked out well for the donor: She was able to purchase the pair at the Jan Janssen store in Amsterdam.

