Birthdays for the week of April 9th ​​to 15th

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 84 years old. Country singer Margo Smith is 81. Actor Dennis Quaid is 69. Comedian Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 68. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 64. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“ Morning Joe”) is 60 years old. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 58. Actress model Paulina Porizkova is 58. Actress Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 57. Candlebox singer Kevin Martin is 54 years old. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 48. My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way is 46. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 44. Guitarist Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes is 46. 43. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 43 years old. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” “Tropic Thunder”) is 41. Actress Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 38. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Actress Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 37. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 36. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 36. Actress Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 33. Actress Elle Fanning (“Por cause of Winn-Dixie”) is 25 years old. Musician Lil Nas X is 24. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 24. Singer Jackie Evancho is 23.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 71 years old. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 70. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 69. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 66. Singer and producer Babyface is 65. musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 64 years old. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 63 years old. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 58 years old. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 56 years old. Comedian Orlando Jones is 55. Staind guitarist Mike Mushok is 54. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Q-Tip is 53. Actor David Harbor (“Stranger Things”) is 48. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 44. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 42. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 42. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41 years old. Bassist Andrew Dost is fun. is 40. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 40. Singer-actress Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 39. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 38. Actor Shay Mitchell ( “Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 35. Country singer Maren Morris is 33. Aly and AJ singer and actor AJ Michalka is 32. Actress Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 31 years old. Actress Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 30. Actress Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 25.

April 11: Actor Joel Gray is 91 years old. Actress Louise Lasser is 84. Actor Peter Riegart (“Animal House”) is 76. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 73. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 66. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford ( Bush) is 62 years old. Country singer Steve Azar is 59. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 57. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The OC”) is 54. Marcy Playground bassist Dylan Keefe is 53. Actor Vicellous Shannon ( “The Hurricane”) is 52. Rapper David Banner is 49. Actress Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 49. All-American Rejects drummer Chris Gaylor is 44. Actress Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock” , ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 39 years old. Singer Joss Stone is 36. Actress Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 31.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock turns 83. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 79. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married…With Children”) is 77. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 76. talk show host David Letterman is 76. Singer JD Nicholas of The Commodores is 71. Singer Pat Travers is 69. Actor Andy Garcia is 67. Country singer Vince Gill is 66. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 65 years old. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 65 years old. Everclear singer Art Alexakis is 61 years old. Indigo Girls singer Amy Ray is 59 years old. ”) is 55 years old. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three eleven) is 53. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 53. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Actor Shannen Doherty is 52. 52 years. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 49. Actress Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 46. Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman is 45. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 45. Claire Danes is 44 years old. Actress Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” ″House”) is 44. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“ Grace and Frankie”) is 36 years old. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 36. Singer and guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco is 36. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 29.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 86 years old. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 83 years old. Composer Bill Conti (theme of the film “Rocky”) is 81 years old. Jefferson Airplane musician Jack Casady is 79 years old. Musician Al Green is 77 years old. Actor Ron Perlman is 73. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 73. Singer Peabo Bryson is 72. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 72. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 69 years old. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actress Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 66. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 62. Actress Page Hannah (“Fame”) is 59. Actress and comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 59. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 58. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 57. Actor Ricky Schroder is 53. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 51. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” “Saving Grace”) is 50. Singer Lou Bega is 48. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 45. Actress Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 43. Actress Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 42. Singer Nellie McKay is 41. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 41 Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 35 years old. Actress Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 30.

April 14: Actress Julie Christie is 83 years old. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 78. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” “Lois and Clark”) is 75. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” “The Musketeers”) is 65 race Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 63 years old. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 62. Singer and guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 61 years old. Actress Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 58. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 56. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 55. Actor Adrien Brody is 50. Il Divo singer David Miller is 50 Rapper Da Brat is 49 years old. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 48. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 46. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Musician JD McPherson is 46. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 43 years old. Actress Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 43. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 31. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 30. Actress Vivien Cardone (“Everwood”) is 30 years. Actress Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 29. Actress Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 27.

April 15: Actress Claudia Cardinale (“Pink Panther” movies) turns 85. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 80. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder,” “It’s the Garry Shandling Show”) is 77. Actress Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers,” “Moonraker”) is 76. Amy Wright is 73. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 71. Actress Emma Thompson is 64. Singer Samantha Fox is 57. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead , is 55 years old. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 53. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 49. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 45. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 44. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 43 years old. Bassist Zach Carothers from Portugal. The Man is 42. Actor Seth Rogen is 41. Actress Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 40. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 40. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 39. Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36 years old. Actress Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 35. Actress Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Actress Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 26.