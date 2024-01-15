Bitcoin and Crypto Alert: A unique opportunity arose with the new prices

in this news Bitcoin price today: how much is it trading at this Thursday, March 7

Ethereum price today: How much is it trading for this Thursday, March 7

market of cryptocurrency look a decline The decline in trading activity follows a decline in the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the past 24 hours.

The total volume of the ecosystem reached US$152.89 billion. It represents a each 40.90% According to CoinMarketCap, a site specializing in monitoring crypto asset prices over the last day.

However, this blow meant unique opportunity So that more investors enter the market and take advantage of the falling prices to expand their crypto holdings. This has been confirmed fear and greed indexWhich marked excessive greed on the part of traders.

Quotes of major cryptocurrencies today. Source: Coingeco.

After earning profits for several consecutive days, Bitcoin (BTC) The move eventually slowed down and saw its price drop marginally by 0.6% in the last 24 hours; which translates to an approximate quote US$66,800.

Trading volume of leading cryptocurrencies also faced cuts (in this case -37.50%) and stood at US$58,453,378,031 on the last day.

Price increase was also cut Ethereum (ETH), The second most relevant cryptocurrency in the market. Meanwhile, ETH trading began U$S 3,782 After its price fell by 2.5%.