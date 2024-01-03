Bitcoin flirts with a trillion-dollar valuation; Its price is around $47,900 • Digital Assets • Forbes Mexico

Bitcoin briefly surpassed a completely vulnerable valuation of $1 trillion on Friday, as the price of the world’s largest digital asset surged above $47,900 (as of this afternoon) for the first time since March 2022.

According to The Block price page, the price of Bitcoin rose 4.5% this morning to $47,035 at 10:14 a.m. ET, with a total market capitalization of $931.5 billion. The fully diluted valuation, which measures the value of all Bitcoins ever mined, was $996.9 billion.

Chart courtesy of The Block Pricing Page.

In this sense, the report says that the capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market now stands at $1.87 trillion, an increase of 4.7% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s dominance is 49.7%, while Ether accounts for 16.1% of the total crypto market.

Geoff Kendrick, head of cryptocurrency research at Standard Chartered, told The Block that Bitcoin’s recent rally was “due to the changing dynamics of inflows into new US ETFs.” He used a chart to show how cumulative inflows into new ETFs show that GBTC is declining, but other funds like BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust are seeing a rise.

Block says that “GBTC sales have slowed this week, averaging 59 million per day, while flows into other ETFs remain strong, averaging 244 million per day this week.” “Enough to lift me up.”

Standard Chartered analysts estimate there will be between $50 billion and $100 billion of net inflows into spot ETF funds this year.

“The outflow of GBTC will stop completely at some point and other inflows will continue, leading to a Bitcoin price of $100,000 by the end of 2024 and $200,000 by the end of 2025,” the report said.

With information from The Block.

