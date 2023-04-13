Bitcoin gaming comes to Africa thanks to partnership with local cryptocurrency exchange

Gamers in Africa can now send and receive small amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) while playing classic titles like Counter-Strike.

Zebedee, a fintech and payment processing company targeting the gaming industry, has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Bitnob to offer gaming rewards and payment options in Africa using the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN). .

Within the framework of this association, African users can earn Bitcoin through apps and games powered by Zebedee. Zebedee’s offering serves as a second layer in games that allows developers to substitute vague in-game point rewards for satoshis, the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. Through the partnership with Bitnob, these can, in turn, be converted to a local currency like the Nigerian Naira.

Zebedee’s chief strategy officer, Ben Cousens, explained that the partnership was driven by game developers who had Bitcoin in mind for tournaments and other gaming rewards.

“If I’m Activision Blizzard or EA Games and I have 30 million players of my games in Africa, and I run tournaments or giveaways, I can’t pay those players with fiat rails, it’s too expensive. I’m limited to the US, and I lose money for the loss of commitment. Try to send USD 0.01 to these territories on another rail”he claimed.

“This is about the $180 billion video game market, not play-and-earn or crypto gaming.”

In general, Africa has been an area of ​​increasing interest for the Lightning Network, in part due to the LN’s ability to facilitate microtransactions. Bitcoin Senegal founder Nourou told Cointelegraph: “Microtransactions are our economic reality,” which is why he and many other African builders and developers are exploring LN.

Gamers can already earn Bitcoin by playing popular games like Counter-Strike. Source: Zebedee

Africa benefits from a young demographic and a digitally native population. Cousens continued: “We have seen consistent evidence of high demand for our platform across the African continent, where the purchasing power of Bitcoin is considerably higher than in markets like the US and Europe.”

In fact, the combination of LN and play is a growing trend during the bear market. According to Cousens, this is “a natural evolution of the interactive entertainment landscape, where ‘rewarded play’ (instead of unsustainable ‘play-to-earn’) provides a significant performance boost for game developers in a against the backdrop of slowing mobile game revenue growth, while engaging players in fun and creative ways.”

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information presented here should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.