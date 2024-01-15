Bitcoin Under Stress: This Data Will Define All Crypto Prices Today

in this news Bitcoin price today: how much is it trading at this Wednesday, March 20

Ethereum price today: how much is it trading for this Wednesday, March 20

After a vigorous fall in the early hours of the morning, Bitcoin (BTC) And the rest of the cryptocurrencies saw a sharp correction just ahead of the scheduled meeting of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) which will take place this Wednesday, March 20 and will announce the direction monetary policy For the United States of America (US).

The US Federal Reserve (FED) is expected to keep interest rates on hold as inflation was higher than expected in February. without change on Wednesday; Which is less favorable for the crypto market, which is expected to reduce the rates.

This was added to withdrawal of funds Some Bitcoin spot ETFs were used to hedge risk ahead of the FOMC meeting. However, faced with this scenario digital assets Signs of resistance were seen, with most prices rising by 9:30 am.

Quotes of major cryptocurrencies today. Source: Coingeco.

Bitcoin (BTC)The oldest and most popular cryptocurrency in the market recovers slightly after falling 6.4% U$S 60,969Which represents a minimum of two weeks.

In the past few hours, the price of BTC climbed and stabilized US$63,900; That’s still a far cry from last week’s all-time high of $73,700.

Ethereum (ETH)For its part, a gain of 1.3% was recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the second most relevant cryptocurrency in the market started trading US$3,300.