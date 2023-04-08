Bizarre salary difference between ‘The Last of Us’ actors revolts fans of the series

Credits: Playback/Instagram/@thelastofus ‘The Last of Us’ actors’ pay gap shocks the internet

The salary of Pedro Pascal, protagonist of the series “The Last of Us”, is almost 10 times greater than that of his co-star, the also protagonist Bella Ramsey. The information was revealed by the North American magazine Variety, which had access to the actors’ contracts.

According to the publication, Pascal will receive a salary of US$ 600,000 per episode of “The Last of Us”, while Ramsey will receive US$ 50,000 per episode. The pay discrepancy sparked criticism on social media, with many users questioning the inequality between men and women in Hollywood.

Hollywood gender pay gap

The wage gap between men and women in Hollywood is nothing new. In 2018, a Forbes magazine survey revealed that the highest paid actresses in the world earned just 28% of what the highest paid actors did.

The issue gained even more visibility with the #MeToo movement, which exposed cases of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the entertainment industry. Since then, several actresses, such as Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, have spoken openly about the wage inequality in Hollywood.

The case of Pascal and Ramsey in “The Last of Us” is yet another example of how gender inequality persists in the entertainment industry. The salary discrepancy between the two actors is even more shocking considering that both are protagonists of the series and have equal importance in the plot.

Criticism of sexism in the entertainment industry

Criticism of the wage gap in Hollywood is not limited to the issue of gender alone. There are also concerns about racial and ethnic representation in the industry.

A recent study by the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) revealed that only 25.9% of leading roles in Hollywood films were played by non-white actors in 2020. Furthermore, only 16.4% of directors were non-white. whites.

Lack of representation and wage inequality are indicators of structural machismo and racism that still permeate the entertainment industry. To change this reality, companies in the sector must commit to promoting gender equality and racial diversity in all areas.

Will ‘The Last of Us’ get a second season? What to expect?

Success for HBO, the future of the series was already decided even before the 1st season came to an end.

On February 27, Naughty Dog, developer of the video game from which the production was adapted, confirmed that the series will have a 2nd season.

The production has big names in its production and direction, such as Craig Mazin, and those responsible for creating the games, Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells, both from Naughty Dog studios.

Find out what to expect from season two.