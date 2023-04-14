Bjergsen did not communicate his retirement to 100 Thieves until the last hour

On April 8, electronic sports experienced a turning point, specifically in North America and within League of Legends. Soren Bjerg «bjergsen» announced his retirement as a professional player after 11 years competing at the highest level. The Dane revealed that he would not only hang up the keyboard and mouse, but he would also leave the industry to pursue other interests. However, 100 Thieves found out about this news not too long before the rest of the world.

100 Thieves CEO Matthew Haag”Nadeshot“He revealed in an episode of 100 Thieves Cast (the club’s podcast) that the organization found out about Bjergsen’s retirement at the last minute. «We were at the golf course when I got the message. Jacob, our sports director, said ‘Bjergsen has just informed us that he is retiring and that he will make a statement in an hour’“Said the American. The founder of 100T explained that the media did not want to say anything since the club would have started looking for another player and, therefore, the news would have leaked.

However, the founder of 100 Thieves has also admitted that this situation leaves the club at a difficult time. Nadeshot has assured that he would have done things differently since he considers that the organization must now ‘sign the leftovers’: «I don’t think anyone did anything wrong, but in any other hypothetical circumstance, I wish you would have told us sooner.«. In any case, the CEO has stated that Bjergsen had every right in the world to retire as he wanted due to his historical importance and contribution to esports. However, he had to reaffirm this position on Twitter.

Since the podcast clip is making its rounds and people aren’t even taking the time to watch the entire clip, I hold no resentment or will towards @Bjergsen. I understand why he handled it the way that he did, I was simply explaining it from my perspective which is the entire… — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) April 12, 2023

Bjergsen’s apologies

Nadeshot’s statements have sparked controversy among some 100 Thieves fans. Faced with this situation, Bjergsen has not avoided making statements, but has communicated through from Twitter to hold out his hand to Nadeshot. «I understand and fully agree that I could have done completely differently without probably having any leaks. I’m sorry. I’m still happy and proud to have finished my career with you«, The Dane has written in response to Nadeshot.

