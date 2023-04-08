Bjergsen retires and leaves esports

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and the League of Legends scene are going through a moment of change after the departure of one of its most historic players. Soren Bjerg «bjergsen» has announced through Twitter his definitive retirement as a professional player. The Dane hangs up the mouse and keyboard for the second time after a first at the end of 2020. However, this time the medium has said his final goodbye as he will also leave the electronic sports industry.

At 27, Bjergsen puts an end to his career as a professional player after 11 years involved in esports. «The way I see it, you either enjoy the grind of training, preparing and competing each week, or you sacrifice your love of the game and competition in the long run to try and win a championship. Neither of the two things fill me up anymore“Said the now ex-player. At just 17 years old, the Dane crossed the pond to sign for TSM and has been in North America ever since.

Bjergsen has explained that his retirement is not due to his last season with 100 Thieves, where he finished third in the regular phase of the Spring Split and has fallen in the first round of the playoffs. Your level of play has not had an influence on your decision, but being able to enjoy your friends, family and other interests did. “I have worked harder than many other people, wanted to earn much more than them and was willing to sacrifice time with friends, family, personal interests, hobbies… just everything,” Bjerg explained.

«For a long time I have thought – and even the people around me – that if I didn’t feel like I could give it my all to win and be the best, it would be time to stop. I think that time is now“, the Dane concluded. During his first retirement, Bjergsen remained involved in the industry as the head coach of TSM, where he placed third and fourth. However, this time the same will not happen since his removal from the sector will be completely.

Bjergsen leaves as one of the most important players in history

Bjergsen hangs up the keyboard and mouse as the second most decorated pro player in LCS history with six titles. The middle is behind only 100 Thieves shooter Yiliang Peng “Doublelift”, who has nine and went on to win three with him. In addition, the Dane also has three MVP awards from the highest North American competition. He too with six appearances in the all pro, that is, as the best medium in North America. Copenhagen Wolves, Ninjas in Pajamas, TSM, Team Liquid and 100T are the clubs that have been able to enjoy the player at some point in the last 11 years.

