Bjergsen retires: “If it weren’t for LoL, I don’t know if I would be alive”

Bjergsen hung up his mouse and keyboard after 11 years as a League of Legends pro. The Dane counted everything that the game gave him.

soren «Bjergsen» Bjergthe legend of the North American League of Legends, confirmed his final withdrawal as a professional player through a video on their networks. The Dane competed for 11 years at the top level of the MOBA garnering six LCS titles. «If it wasn’t for League of Legends, I don’t know if I would be alive today.. She was suicidal and didn’t see much reason to live,” she stated.

The announcement was made after the elimination of his now former team 100 Thieves at the hands of Golden Guardians in the LCS 2023 Spring Split. He explained that he does not know what the future holds for him, he only understands that he will move away from esports, although he could return to the environment in a while.

“I worked harder than many people, loved it more than many of those people, and was willing to sacrifice time with friends, family, personal interests, hobbies [y] really anything,” Bjergsen said. “For a long time, I felt, and even told people around me, that if I didn’t feel like I could give it my all to win and be the best…then it would be time to stop, and it seems that time is now.

He also commented on how League of Legends and electronic sports have changed his life since he started competing professionally at the age of 16. “He took me out of a very dark place. At first League was an escape for me, from school, from bullying and from all my problems in life. I never felt competent at anything, just LoL. It was the only thing I thought I could do, but over time League showed me that if I dedicate myself to something by putting my heart and soul into something I can be proficient and skilled at that something. I applied my LoL learning to various aspects of my life,” Bjerg stated.

The talented veteran also said this might seem like a “second retirement” to some people, since he’s technically walked away from the competition on stage earlier. Bjergsen first “retired” in 2020 after TSM’s unfortunate 0-6 run at Worlds, when he transitioned to a coaching role with the same organization the following year.

However, after a disappointing coaching debut with TSM, he made a triumphant return to professional play with Team Liquid in 2022. His first year back was plagued with a host of different problems, even though Liquid’s roster was full of superstars The team failed to reach any of the LCS Finals, and after a single season, split up for another rebuild while Bjergsen searched for another team to complete his next trip to the top of the mountain.

He decided to join 100 Thieves alongside his former running mate and friend, Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng. Unfortunately, the team had a relatively shaky regular season. And although they made it to the playoffs riding a seven-game winning streak, they were ultimately eliminated by the Golden Guardians.

Bjergsen’s legacy will live on in players and teams for years to come. League of Legends owes a lot to him. Not only because of his level in the crack, but because of the ideal person he became for the youngest and being a great example of improvement.