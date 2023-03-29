Bjergsen Reveals Reasons For 100 Thieves Removal

The illusions of 100 Thieves in this League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) have grown as fast as they have subsequently been struck down in the playoffs. Golden Guardians has given one of the great surprises of the Spring Split eliminating the robbers after a tight 3-2 in the first round of the lower bracket. Despite starting as favorites in the matchup, 100T could not prevail against the guardians, who had an outstanding Eric Ritchie «licorice«. The defeat has given a lot to talk about in North America and the team’s midfielder, Soren Bjerg.”bjergsen“, has been pronounced on her.

Bjergsen has revealed in an interview with reporter Travis Gafford the reasons why he believes Golden Guardians took the win against 100 Thieves. Within the Summoner’s Rift, the Dane has explained that the thieves have a great outstanding debt: the fights. «We have some sort of issue with group fights, especially how we respond to flanks. We have lost in the key moments there“, the medium has stated, which gave Licorice’s movements in the series against GG as an example.

Beyond the flanks though, Bjergsen says that 100 Thieves have suffered this spring season for being a very flat team. «We are aware of individual weaknesses both at the level of play and in champion pool that make us a ‘one-dimensional’ team“Said the veteran player. Notably, the team overturned a losing streak of results since Erlend Våtevik “Nukeduck” took over as head coach. Even so, the Dane believes that the whole team must take a step forward in the summer if they want to aspire to the title.

FlyQuest and Cloud9 are the rivals to beat

If 100 Thieves went to the bottom bracket, it was because before FlyQuest endorsed a resounding 3-0 in the first round of the upper bracket. Currently Jeong Eon-young’s team «Impact» and Cloud9 are the great rivals to beat in the LCS. Both teams finished the regular season with a record of 14 wins and four draws, but finally C9 took first place after taking the tiebreaker. Both teams will face each other on March 30 in a match that, for many fans, will be an anticipated final.

