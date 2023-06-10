BKS 2023: 1975 is finally more than Matty

1975 is hotter than ever, but it’s not necessarily because of their new music. Frontman Matty Healy in particular has been maligned a lot lately. So all eyes are on her, but what about the best kept secret? Is the British band primarily a one-man show or is there more to it?

The Best Kept Secret crowd isn’t thrilled with 1975, and Matty seems a little sad. Is it because of Half the Grass or because of his break-up with Taylor Swift? We do not know this. It’s precisely a subdued Matty that makes the show better than usual.

introspection time

The show starts off with instant energy: ‘Give Yourself a Try’ sounds on Bex Bergen. And that’s when Matty gets a good look at himself in the mirror on the wheels. Is he still introspecting? Absolutely. ,we are a fucking good band“, he shouts through his microphone a few songs later. And so is Britain fucking In the right

They have a very strong bond behind them, often covered up by Healy’s arrogance, but finally allowed to shine through on the opening day of Best Kept Secret. Then you suddenly hear that pop songs like audience favorite ‘Somebody Else’ and the new ‘Oh Caroline’ have actually been put together. Dream away, shout in the front row, sing out loud or dance with your bare feet in the sand. It all gets done in this little 75 minutes.

magic on bcs

The band largely works on setlists. Stunners like ‘People’ or the big hit ‘The Sound’ are let out in Hilvarenbeek. But have they really missed it? Mwah. There are quite a few good songs nowadays in 1975, which create a bit of magic thanks to the setting sun and the location. You’d almost expect Mattie to be sad more often.

