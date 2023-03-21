Blac Chyna continues journey to eliminate toxic substances from the body

Blac Chyna remains firm in her decision to eliminate from her body all the toxic substances she put through aesthetic procedures, in her journey in pursuit of health. After undergoing more than eight hours of surgery to remove the silicone prostheses and eliminate the silicone injections in her butt, she is also undergoing a procedure on her face to dissolve the facial fillers.

The famous ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, mother of his daughter Dream Kardashian, explained that everything she has done to regain her health are painful procedures but she is confident that it is the right thing to do.

In a video she made in the car, the model and former stripper commented:

“I’m on my way to having these fillers removed from my cheeks and chin because that’s enough,” he said, adding that the process “burns a lot or stings.”

“I’m not even worried about it not burning, I just want it out.”

Chyna told her doctor at Allure Laser in Los Angeles that she wanted to go back to her “basic” look.

“Basically, I want to dissolve all of this… Just dissolve it. Back to baseline. I’m tired of this look. And it’s not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face and I’m ready to go back to being Angela,” she said, referring to her real name Angela White.

She continued: “Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I’m over it and it’s time for a change. And I just want to be okay,” she justified her.

Blac Chyna, who also has a 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga, commented that cosmetic surgery is ‘a dead end’.

“All of this is a dead end, and I know I’m worth much more than that”, he assured.

Fans supported Chyna on her health journey.

Thinking about the children and with the objective of recovering her health, the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chynadecided to undergo surgery to reduce her breasts and butt, and thus be free of the silicone that was causing her some health problems.

In a heartfelt video on her social networks, the model explained that her decision is to completely change her image, and advised her fans not to make the same mistakes as her.

Days ago, the former exotic dancer told Jason Lee on his talk show that she was undergoing an image makeover because her children are growing up. Blac Chyna has a son with rapper Tyga and a daughter with Rob Kardashian.

“Good morning everybody. I’m in the doctor’s office right now and as you know I’m changing my life and changing my habits… So one of the things that I feel is going to take me to the next level is obviously getting some of those (silicone) injections in my ass… I I just want all women to know … don’t take silicone injections because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all these other crazy things”, he said, assuring that he had ‘no crazy complications’, but he was happy to take this one decision.

Chyna shared footage of herself at the doctor and after surgery, and captioned the videos, saying:

“I want you all to be a part of my life-changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I reduced my chest and buttocks to the maximum. You all have the power to heal your life and you need to know it.”, she said, signing the post with her real name, Angela White.

Dream Kardashian’s mother said the procedure should have taken 4 hours, but it actually lasted 8 and a half hours, because the silicone mass they were removing from her ass kept clogging and breaking the machine.

In other videos, Blac Chyna explained that she was also taking her nails off and getting her botox down, saying it was the best decision she could have made.

ONLYFANS

The model and former stripper Blac Chynaex of Rob Kardashian and mother of his daughter dream kardashian, is the highest-earning OnlyFans content creator in the platform’s history, after debuting her channel in April 2020. According to research publisher Statista, Chyna reportedly brings in $20 million (R$103 million) per month in 2021, which means she earned $240 million last year alone!

If the number is true, it’s a stark contrast to what was reported during her unsuccessful court battle with the Kardashians earlier this year, where she claimed in documents that her main source of income was OnlyFans, which she claims she pocketed. ‘only’ US$ 1 million.

The numbers also contrast with the model’s mother’s petition to help her raise funds to sue the Kardashian family again.

Blac charges a $19.99 monthly subscription fee, giving users exclusive access to a mix of sexy photos and videos.

Back on OnlyFans’ list of top earners, actress Bella Thorne takes second place earning around $11 million a month. While the “Midnight Sun” actress’ subscription fee is now free, she charges for exclusive content.

Cardi B comes in third with $9.34 million a month. Fans need to pay $4.99 per month to sign up for Cardi’s OnlyFans account. As for her content, the Grammy Award-winning rapper uses the platform to share “personal content” such as life updates and Q&As with fans rather than posting explicit videos and photos.

According to Variety, the creators of OnlyFans made $3.9 billion in 2021. This marks a 115% increase from the previous year.

