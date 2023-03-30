Blac Chyna surprises by supporting Kim Kardashian in public

It seems that really Blac Chyna you are living a new phase of your life, away from problems and all negativity. And proof of this is that since she began her transition to becoming ‘a better person in every way’, Rob Kardashian’s ex has been having a generous and peaceful behavior.

Even after losing to kim kardashian a defamation lawsuit Chyna stunned this week with a rare show of support for Kim Kardashian in a recent interview, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of the reality star posing for Dolce & Gabbana.

Asked about the T-shirt, Chyna, who now also goes by the name Angela White, 34, spoke of her “respect” for Kardashian’s work.

“Well, I love Dolce & Gabbana, but today I wore this shirt because I wanted to support Kim,” he said in a video published by the website “Hollywood Unlocked”, on Monday (27).

Chyna, who shares her six-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, added: “She did a collaboration with Dolce and I respect her and that’s Dream’s aunt.”

Blac Chyna has made a lot of changes in her life this month, from getting all the silicone out of her body to removing a “demon” Beelzebub tattoo.

“Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I’m over it and it’s time for a change,” she explained in a video.

CHANGES

Thinking about the children and with the objective of recovering her health, the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chynadecided to undergo surgery to reduce her breasts and butt, and thus be free of the silicone that was causing her some health problems.

In a heartfelt video on her social networks, the model explained that her decision is to completely change her image, and advised her fans not to make the same mistakes as her.

Days ago, the former exotic dancer told Jason Lee on his talk show that she was undergoing an image makeover because her children are growing up. Blac Chyna has a son with rapper Tyga and a daughter with Rob Kardashian.

“Good morning everybody. I’m in the doctor’s office right now and as you know I’m changing my life and changing my habits… So one of the things that I feel is going to take me to the next level is obviously getting some of those (silicone) injections in my ass… I I just want all women to know … don’t take silicone injections because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all these other crazy things”, he said, assuring that he had ‘no crazy complications’, but he was happy to take this one decision.

Chyna shared footage of herself at the doctor and after surgery, and captioned the videos, saying:

“I want you all to be a part of my life-changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I reduced my chest and buttocks to the maximum. You all have the power to heal your life and you need to know it.”, she said, signing the post with her real name, Angela White.

Dream Kardashian’s mother said the procedure should have taken 4 hours, but it actually lasted 8 and a half hours, because the silicone mass they were removing from her ass kept clogging and breaking the machine.

In other videos, Blac Chyna explained that she was also taking her nails off and getting her botox down, saying it was the best decision she could have made.

