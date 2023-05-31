Black Box Revelation, Sub, Black Wave. even more!

The Pukkelpop poster is taking shape, though the line-up for opening night is tight at the moment. That is now changing, as the organization will immediately come up with nineteen acts that will stun clubs, dance halls, boiler rooms and booths on Thursday for the 2023 edition. And, as always, they only come from the Low Countries. The first sound coming from the speaker will come from the guitar black box revelation And psychonautbut we also get as first rev sub That I Want to Dance Again project brings good vibes to Cavit black wave.striking lyrics of Sophia Street and delicate indie pop portland,

You can head down to the east side of the area to loosen up your dancing feet, as there will be Because this sound system can do Ft. average rob, andromedic, Lost Trek System, Flow Windy ft. skyve, boilerboys, ax symbol, halite, that dj, dc noise, freak 444, vanes lennarts, saffron And gomoris Take care of the first parties of Pukkelpop 2023.

As always, opening day tickets cannot be purchased separately, but the evening is reserved only for those who have a Friday or Combi ticket. The doors open at 6:00 pm on Thursdays, on other festival days you can visit the festival site from 11:00 am. Pukkelpop 2023 takes place from 17 to 20 August. More information and tickets can be found at Festival website, All the already confirmed names can be found at the bottom of the article.

An overview per day in alphabetical order (new names in bold):

Thursday 17 August: andromedic , ax symbol , black box revelation , black wave. , dc noise , Flow Windy ft. skyve , freak 444 , gomoris , halite , saffron , Lost Trek System , Because this sound system can do Ft. average rob , portland – Psychonaut , that dj , Sophia Street , boilerboys , sub , vanes lennarts

Friday August 18: The Aces – Aitch – Altyn Gunn – Amelie Lens – Ascendant Virz – Asian Sal – Eva Eva – Bazaar – Billie Eilish – Blavan – BlueEye –Bob Villan – Boygenius – Brutus – DIRK. – DJ Heartstring – Dorian Electra – Ethel Cain – Ezra Collective – Farrago – Fatima Yamaha – Fraukje – Hannah Gray – Identified Patient – Memoro By Joyhauser (Live) – Len Fakie – Moderate – M83 – Nessa Barrett – Piri – Rollo Tomassi – Royal Otis Rudeboys played the role of Urban Dance Squad. Dj DNA – The Source – Carpenter b2b Sarah Desiree – Tv Girl – Years And Years – You Me At Six – Youngblood – Zulu

Saturday 19 August: 2ManyDJs (Live) – Alice Longyu Gao – Emile And The Sniffers – Aquarians – Angel – Anne-Marie – Aaroh – Bambi – BAVR – Ben Bomer (Live) – Bicep (Live) – Bombay Cycle Club – Boo – Chase & Status (DJ ) set) – Compact Disc Dummies – Dave Okumu & 7th Generation – Djvuhs – Dry Cleaning – Foushi – Girls Don’t Sink – Gotou Jim – Griffin – High Vis – Jessie Ware – Joe Unknown – Joji – Jost – Julie – Kennin – Limp Bizkit – Lude – Monkeys – Meet Me @ The Altar – Muna – Nabihah Iqbal – Nia Archives – Nothing But Thieves – Osies – Puke – Prince S. Ann Day Song – The Priceduifcase – Rema – Skin On Skin – Steve Lacy – Stick To Your Guns – Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID) – Tom Odell – Turnstile – Two Shells – Used – Vultur B2B Lolita – Winterhorse

Sunday 20 August: ADF Family – Aenz – Bakker – Beartooth – Bonobo – Brihang – Charlie Sparks – Crack Cloud – Korday – Deki Alem – Destroy Boys – Dropkick Murphys – Amy D’Arc – Florence + The Machine – Flowerlove – Foles – Giant Roux – Red Colored Girl – Kafim – Kennyhoopla – Kids with Buns – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Knocked Loose – Lil Tze – Lefto Early Bird – Loyal Corner – Mabish – Macklemore – Mikel Kerkosse – Mother Mother – Obongjire – Oliver Malcolm – Partyboi69 – Pegasi – Rainier Zonneveld (Live) – Scowl – Techie Latex – The Amazons – The Killers – VTSS – Xink – Yung Singh – Zwangere Guy