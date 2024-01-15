Black boxes may reveal what really happened on LATAM Flight 800

(CNN) — Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner has an umbilical cord in the tail that rapidly transmits information about almost all flight characteristics.

Data from more than a thousand parameters is stored electronically in the flight data recorder (FDR), a so-called black box that, according to aviation safety researchers, provides timely critical data for reconstructing an incident. , like LATAM Airlines Flight 800 crashed earlier this week, injuring 50 people.

The cockpit voice recorder of the FDR and LATAM flight should provide evidence that proves or disproves the pilot’s initial explanation, as described by a passenger who spoke to CNN: The cockpit screen went off briefly and The pilot had lost control of the plane. It can also demonstrate if the yoke was pushed forward, causing the aircraft to descend rapidly. This is such a scenario wall street journal The report said this is a matter of investigation and may involve a flight attendant who pressed a switch while serving food to the pilots.

“It’s not a mystery by any means,” said Peter Goelz, who led the investigation as managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board and is now a CNN aviation analyst. “The recorder will tell if anything came up and what happened.”

Regardless of what the FDR shows, the contents of the orange steel box with reflective tape usually installed at the rear of the aircraft, intended to reduce the risk of damage in the event of a crash, have proven important in past aircraft accidents.

Used in previous research

In 2015, investigators used FDR to conclude that a pilot of Germanwings Flight 9525 intentionally crashed the plane into a mountain and ruled out possible aircraft malfunction. The FDR recorded 600 parameters on a modern memory card and researchers extracted the data despite being exposed to extreme temperatures during the crash.

State-of-the-art laboratories, run by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States and their counterparts in France, Australia and the United Kingdom, can even reconstruct broken memory cards and then align the data with audio signals from the cockpit. Are. voice recorder. The bright orange color of the container that contains the recorder, as well as the locator beacon, help searchers locate the recorder. Goelz explained that instruments found underwater are usually transported to a laboratory in water before being carefully dried.

The 787 Dreamliner – one of Boeing’s newest planes – feeds data into the flight data recorder through a system called the Common Data Network, which some compare to the human body’s central nervous system. It first flew in 2009 and uses data transfer technologies that were new at the time.

US regulations specify approximately 90 parameters that must be recorded in the black box. The list includes each engine’s thrust, temperature, flap settings, and the aircraft’s direction. International Civil Aviation Organization rules further specify the frequency and details of the data. For example, altitude is recorded four times per second with an accuracy of half a degree.

Today, the data “covers every imaginable parameter, like notes in a musical score,” explains Kathleen Bangs, spokeswoman for the aviation tracking website FlightAware and a former pilot. “When you take all that data and put it together, and put this musical score together, that’s when you really get the whole picture.”

However, black boxes are not the only tools researchers will have at their disposal. Many modern aircraft components, such as engines, also contain computer chips that track detailed data.

Other Testing Equipment

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is equipment installed on aircraft that broadcasts real-time data, including the aircraft’s position. The Federal Aviation Administration used this data to track all Max flights following the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max in late 2020.

Data is also sent to airlines through the ACARS (Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System) system, which transmits automatically and manually entered messages between airlines and aircraft using radio waves and satellite links.

Some aircraft also have a Quick Access Recorder (QAR) which is not as stringent as the FDR but tracks similar data. QAR can be easily connected to a laptop and allows airline staff to download information about aircraft performance for analysis.

But it has not always been like this.

When United Airlines Flight 585 crashed shortly before landing in March 1991, the FDR had five pieces of information: direction, speed, altitude, G-force, and whether the radio’s microphone was active to transmit. When US Air Flight 427 crashed near Pittsburgh three years later, FDR recorded 11 parameters.

“Had these aircraft been equipped with FDRs with additional parameters, that information would certainly have allowed for faster identification of critical control surface movements and their sources, as well as other aircraft system conditions beyond control.” could have been included in the damage to the airplane,” the NTSB said in a 1999 report that referenced those two crashes. “This would allow researchers to more quickly rule out some factors, where necessary, and others. “Will allow to focus on areas.”

The NTSB recommended regulators increase the requirements, which eventually went into effect in the early 2000s.

Airplane cockpits may one day include a new generation of recording devices: video cameras. The NTSB advocated for the cameras, saying they could help investigators understand the moments before an incident. Some unions oppose the cameras, saying there are more effective and less invasive ways to obtain adequate data. US lawmakers abandoned a plan to include a video camera in the cockpit when drafting sweeping FAA legislation this year.