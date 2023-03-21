Black Eyed Peas present their ninth album, “ELEVATION”

With the participation of superstars such as Anitta, El Alfa, Anuel Aa, Marshall Jefferson, Nicky Jam, Nicole Scherzinger, Shakira, David Guetta, Ozuna, among others

Check it out: https://black-eyed-peas.lnk.to/ELEVATION

Today, multi-platinum pioneers, 6x GRAMMY® winners, who revolutionized the music genre, black Eyed Peasproudly present their long-awaited ninth album, ELEVATION, Available now! Listen to ELEVATION HERE.

The 15 tracks, astronomical and psychedelic, mix the rhythms of hip-hop, Latin, R&B, electronica, trap, and much more, which, immersed in a vision beyond life, transform what pop can be in the 21st century, without any barrier or border. From the start, immeasurable energy surges through the body of daring work. “MUEVELO” (feat. Anuel AA & Marshall Jefferson) slides along with the shiny keyboard and big claps, through robotic transmissions, under the command of “Move your body” and promising “We stay lit forever”. Already “Dance 4 U”, starts with an insane bass line, full of groove. The sample in “jump” predicts the perfect reaction, “Somebody said when you play this song all the girls will go loca” The shuddering sound of “Firestarter” catches fire in the wake of his incendiary vocals. The group is shining brighter than ever.

black Eyed Peasbegan the presentation of ELEVATIONwith “SIMPLY THE BEST”(with Brazilian global star Anitta & El Alfa). The track has already generated more than 2.9 million streams on Spotify, and 18 million views on Youtube with the music video. Critically acclaimed in mxdwn. “‘Simply The Best’ is living proof for fans that the Black Eyed Peas have continued to create fun and energizing music since their formation in 1995, and that That Grape Juice summed up as “a global affair”.

At the beginning of the track “Simply the Best”, a luminous and dancing keyboard accompanies the chorus: “No it don’t get better than, better than this.” Black Eyed Peas, Anitta and El Alfa exchange verses several times, revealing chemistry and rapport. Anitta adds Brazilian spice to the track, El Alfa implements Dominican spice. Filmed in Los Angeles, the clip continues the group’s tradition of forever videos. Once again, they are all over the place.

The album “Elevation” it shows the Black Eyed Peas expanding their collective musical consciousness and breaking boundaries once again (as only they can). And of course they invite some friends to participate in the project. The group reunites with Daddy Yankee on the reggaeton hit “Bailar Contigo”, Nicky Jam packs the funk “Get Down”, on “Filipina Queen”, they team up with Bella Poarch for the first time and deliver a bop Irresistible and original. Nichole Scherzinger throws herself into “No One Loves Me” and the Black Eyed Peas and Ozuna close the album together on the universal track “LOVE”.

“Elevation” started with the international hit “Don’t You Worry” , with Shakira and David Guetta, which already accumulates more than 100 million streams on Spotify and 107 million views on YouTube with the music video. Meanwhile, the track entered the Top 40 on AC, the Top 30 on the iTunes Top Pop Songs Chart, and the Top 50 on the Shazam US Top 200

TRACKLISTING

SIMPLY THE BEST (feat. Anitta & El Alfa) MUEVELO (feat. Anuel AA & Marshall Jefferson) AUDIOS DOUBLE D’Z (feat. J. Rey Soul) BAILAR CONTIGO (feat. Daddy Yankee) GET DOWN (feat. Nicky Jam) DANCE 4 U GUARANTEE FILIPINA QUEEN (feat. J. Rey Soul) JUMP IN THE AIR FIRE STARTER NO ONE LOVES ME (feat. Nicole Scherzinger) DON’T YOU WORRY (feat. Shakira & David Guetta) OVE (feat. Ozuna)

About Black Eyed Peas:

With every move, the Black Eyed Peas set the pace for culture. Over the last 25 years, the Los Angeles trio – Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo – have won six GRAMMY Awards and sold 35 million albums and 120 million singles on releases such as “Elephunk”, “The END” and much more. Consecrated as one of the greatest artists of the time, the group emerged as “#2 best-selling artist/group of all time in downloaded tracks,” according to Nielsen, and landed on Billboard’s “Hot 100 Artists of the Decade.” Moving over 3 million tickets, performing over 300 shows in 30 different countries, they dominated the biggest stage in the world with a landmark performance at the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show in 2011.

The Black Eyed Peas started a new era in 2019 with the single “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” featuring J Balvin, generating over 1 billion combined streams and video views in less than six months. Impressively, it surpassed Spotify’s streaming counts for classics like “I Gotta Feeling” and “Where Is The Love?” to emerge as the group’s “most listened to song on a platform”. It reached the Top 10 on Pop Radio, becoming her “first Top 10 on the format in a decade”. Follow-up single “MAMACITA” featuring Ozuna and J.Rey Soul only accelerated the Black Eyed Peas’ rise to total cultural dominance, reaching half a billion streams.

All of this paved the way for the group’s eighth album, “Translation”, to be a huge hit around the world. The album arrived with a bang, ranking #3 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums Chart as the group’s first Top 5 entry. In addition to racking up billions of streams and counting, “RITMO” has earned double platinum certification from the RIAA as “MAMACITA” and “Girl Like Me” featuring Shakira surpassed gold status. Variety proclaimed: “BEP found a new sense of adventure”. Black Eyed Peas continue to move culture with intensity like never before.

With information: Press Office – Sony Music