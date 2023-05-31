Black Mirror, Extraction 2 and more

The must-have top movies and series will be added to Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and HBO Max in the month of June 2023. But what should you be looking for? You can read it all in this article, along with our streaming tips for June.

New on Netflix: June 2023

New series and movies are regularly available on Netflix. so we look up I phoned Before new offers every month with best tips. These are often new series and movies, but old favorites also regularly appear on Netflix. We’ll tell you what’s new on Netflix in June 2023!

All you have to do is put the series or movie on your list, or press play when the time comes. With our ‘What’s on Netflix’ guide, you’ll be able to fast track down the must-watch series and movies each month. Plus, keep scrolling to see what’s new on Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

1. Black Mirror (Season 6)

After the fifth season of Black Mirror in 2019, everyone felt that reality had caught up with the series by now. Black Mirror tells a dystopian vision of a future in which current technology continues to evolve. Creator Charlie Brooker (luckily) came up with stories that haven’t happened in real life yet.

This season’s cast includes Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek and Zazie Beetz.

watch black mirror season 6 june on netflix.

2.Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth returns for a second time as Agent Tyler Rake, who this time has to save the family of a mobster. The original stood out because of the strong action sequences, among other things, and it’s no different with Extraction 2. Particularly striking is an action sequence that is nearly fifteen minutes long and consists of one take.

You see Extraction 2 June 16 on netflix.

3. Our Planet II

David Attenborough tells exclusive stories from the animal kingdom, supported by the most beautiful images. Our Planet II revolves around migration in various forms. From an albatross chick trying to escape from its island to traveling from the beach to the jungle trying desperately to avoid eating tiny crabs.

you see from our planet 2 June 14 on netflix.

4. Tour de France: The Unchained

During the Tour de France, all eyes are on the cyclists, but there’s certainly a lot going on around this major sporting event. In Tour de France: Unchained you get a unique look behind the scenes.

Tour de France: Uncharted You Watch From June 8 on netflix.

5. Oops, I’m moving!

Three couples get together at the Mamas for Mamas club. While everyone is well prepared for pregnancy and delivery, the period after that is still quite difficult. For example, how do you balance work and motherhood? And how does that work when you combine two families with completely different cultures? with, among others, Katja Schurman, Soy Kroon and Yalanthe Kabau.

Oh I’m on the rise! see from you June 9 on netflix.

Apple TV Plus June 2023

We have to say goodbye to Ted Lasso, but you can still watch new episodes of Silo, Platonic, and High Desert. Apart from this, you can expect the following new things on Apple TV Plus.

crowded room

Tom Holland stars in this film about a man who is arrested for a shooting incident, but is missing parts of his memory. did he or didn’t he? What secret does he keep?

You can see The Crowded Room from there June 9 on netflix.

The Snoopy Show (Season 3)

For kids, a new season of The Snoopy Show is ready in June as Snoopy the dog and his friends go on adventures.

You Can Watch The Snoopy Show Season 3 Right Now June 9 on netflix.

The After Party (Season 2)

In The Afterparty, a detective (TIFFANY HADDISH) tries to solve a case where everyone present is a suspect. Each episode unfolds a different perspective completely in its own style. With a brand new case with new suspects in this second season.

You can watch Afterparty season 2 here June 12 on netflix.

Swagger (Season 2)

A young basketball prodigy threatens to succumb to the pressure on his way to the top.

swagger season 2 you see June 23 on netflix.

Break in

Flight KA29 from Dubai to London is hijacked and it’s up to corporate negotiator Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) to save the day.

kidnapping is watching you June 28 on netflix.

Disney Plus June 2023

There’s a new Marvel series you can watch on Disney Plus in June: Secret Invasion. The film Avatar: The Way of Water can also be seen from this month itself.

Avatar: The Way of Water – June 7

– June 7 flamin’ hot – June 9

– June 9 the full monty – 14 June

– 14 June secret invasion – 21 June

HBO Max June 2023

Unfortunately, Succession and Barry are now officially over, but don’t worry. You Can See the Long-Awaited and Controversial New Series on HBO Max in June Sculpture And Sex in the City gets a successor and just like that A second season.

Painting with John (Season 2) ) – June 3

) – June 3 Sculpture – June 5

– June 5 And Just Like That… (Season 2) – 22 June

These were our suggestions for Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max for June 2023.