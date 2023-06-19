‘Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture’ on Hiu

This brand new series explores how the influence of black culture is more than a trend. The persistence, excellence, and undeniable influence of music, television, sports, and film have changed culture forever.

Produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” special will be available to stream on How from June 20.

The special series spans all genres of pop culture and entertainment. From Mahalia Jackson to the Motown Sound, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and black culture’s undeniable influence on fashion. It also discusses key talents ranging from Diane Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, and the growth and paving the way for black films. All of these have contributed to the cultural legacy that has set the tone.

The Black Pop series features celebrities such as Erika Alexander, Laila Ali, Jabari Banks, Da Brat, Tamar Braxton, Erika Campbell, Nick Cannon, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Stephen Curry, Victor Cruz, Dapper Dan, Dominic Dawes, among others. D- Nice, Cedric the Entertainer, Scott Evans, Vivica A. Fox, Charlemagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, HER, Luke James, Coco Jones, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marsai Martin, Ne-Yo, Will Packer, Nina Parker, Billy Porter, Sherrill Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Amber Ruffin , Stephen A. Smith, Justin Sylvester, Blair Underwood, Tank and more. They share stories of their achievements in music, television, sports, and film that have been significant in the history of pop culture.

Black Pop: The Music – Streaming June 20

Black music has always been important in America. However, its significance goes beyond dope beats and rhymes as it contains references to a rich history and tells a story of freedom. From the soulful era of Motown to the artistry of pop stars and more than 50 years of hip-hop, this episode explores how black music shaped culture around the world and inspired the hopes, victories and unity of black America tells the full story of.

‘Black Pop: Television’ – Streaming June 20

While the impact of the “Black Experience” on TV is undeniable, it’s had a long way to get there. This episode takes a look at that journey through hit comedy classics like “Good Times” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Living Single,” “Scandal,” “Insecure,” “Pose.” Contemporary Smiles from ‘Abbott Elementary. It’s a celebration of Black America’s raw presence and path to authentic representation on the small screen.

Black Pop: Sports – Streaming June 21

The Black athlete’s ability to influence and impact pop culture is unparalleled and there is no doubt why Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have been elevated to GOAT status. From breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, this episode takes a look at how black athletes not only shaped culture for the whole of America, but how they changed that culture.

‘Black Pop: The Movie’ – Streaming June 21

The black community has helped shape American cinema since its inception. While it wasn’t always easy, movie veterans like Will Packer, cult classics like “Waiting to Exhale,” “Set It Off,” “Friday,” and even risky movies like “Get Out” have managed to captivate audiences. Have found a way to attract Laugh and be entertained. This episode explores how Black excellence on the silver screen has become a dominant force in pop culture and left an undeniable impact.

Black Pop is produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, with Stephen Curry, Eric Payton and Melissa Hazlip serving as executive producers. Charlize Holmes and Renica Allen-Lamphere are co-executive producers.

Stream “Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture” on HOW starting June 20.