BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reaches Top 40 on UK charts and breaks record

Jisoo makes Official Charts history today by becoming the first BLACKPINK member to score a Top 40 single with her debut release FLOWER.

The South Korean singer, born Kim Ji-Soo, sees her first solo album peak at number 38 on this week’s official singles chart; a feat yet to be achieved by bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jennie.

Previously, Rosé narrowly missed a Top 40 track with her 2021 debut single, On the Ground (42).

Last year, BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to claim an official No. 1 album with their second LP BORN PINK. Prior to that, the band had reached number 2 with their debut album, The Album.

Jisoo’s success comes as a flood of K-pop stars starting to see solo Top 40 success in the UK. Last week, BTS star Jimin broke his own chart record with his single Like Crazy Pt. 2 became the group’s first UK solo Top 10 single.

Last month, Jimin’s BTS bandmate J-Hope was the first of the group to score a Top 40 solo single, as the J. Cole collab on the street debuted at number 37.

To date, BLACKPINK has scored eight UK Top 40 singles: 2018 Dua Lipa team-up Kiss and Make Up (36), 2019 release Kill This Love, 2020 How You Like That, Selena Gomez collab Ice Cream (39) , Lovesick Girls (40) and the Lady Gaga collaboration Sour Candy (17), plus 2022 singles Pink Venom (22) and Shut Down (24).

