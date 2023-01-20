blade gets wet about the situation of Movistar Riders

Galder «bladE» Bárcena begins the 2023 season by first going through the channel Pitu Herranz. The Movistar Riders coach wanted to analyze the recent SunPayus and DeathZz outputs as well as the signings of MartinezSa and SausoL. The Spaniard has gotten wet with respect to the current mental and sporting situation of the squad, which is not going through its best moment, but also what is expected for this new year. Obviously getting past 2022 seems complicated, but a positive streak can change everything, and that’s what Spanish fans expect.

The coach has confirmed that he already had the departure of DeathZz decided, just needed to wait for the right moment. “The reason was due to incompatibility in some fundamental aspects for the coexistence of the team,” bladE forcefully highlighted. Galder has also been wet with respect to the recent signing of sausoL or the possible incorporation of adamS. All this while making an analysis of the complicated situation that the CS:GO National to find talent.

The future of Movistar Riders according to bladeE

Despite being in a difficult moment, bladeE highlights that the team faces this season with “great enthusiasm and energy”. The team has not had to go through the complicated qualifying Conference and will be in ESL Pro League 17 thanks to the latest changes in the format. It is time to turn the page on the old successful era and face 2023 with enthusiasm, work and desire. In this interview, the coach analyzes all the controversies of the rankings and the little connection between club and fans.

The coach has also had time to praise Álvaro’s talent and mentality.”SunPayus» García, former Movistar Riders player who signed for ENCE in the summer of 2022. The Spaniard stresses that one must not go against the will of the people and offered him his full support regardless of the final decision. However, he considers that his departure was something “difficult to digest” as it is a complex piece.