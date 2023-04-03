BLAST Paris Major reveals communication plan

The Danish tournament organization and production company BLASThas revealed a global media distribution plan for the Paris Major, in order to make history and for being the last of the title Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). With a distribution in more than 100 territories and 24 languagesBLAST has been proposed break all audience records.

In addition to the renewal of existing agreements with previous broadcast partners, BLAST has secured a number of new media rights deals with different outlets, such as the Danish TV2 Zuluthe Serbian Watch Mediathe China GGTVthe French MGG TVthe sub-saharan startimesthe ukrainian Maincastthe polish FantasyExpothe German fragsteramong many others that will soon be announced.

Counter-Strike Major tournaments are some of the most anticipated of the year. The most viewed throughout the history of the title are all those from 2017 to 2022, whose first place is taken by the Stockholm PGL Major in 2021 with 2.75M viewers.

The next Major will be the first CS:GO Major organized in France, a country that has a long and decorated history in the FPS. Furthermore, it will be the last edition before the release of Counter-Strike 2. On the other hand, 2023 also marks the 10th anniversary of the Global Offensiveand this Major intends to celebrate it highlighting the most iconic moments from the pinnacle of electronic sports and Counter-Strike.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major is the pinnacle of the esports calendar. We are excited by the opportunity to showcase the best of Counter-Strike to a massive global audience. The multitude of leading linear and online media rights partners are testament to this demand and trust in BLAST productions and events, putting fans first. We have a truly global network of broadcasters, who are bringing esports entertainment to their local audiences. Alexander Lewin, BLAST Vice President of Distribution and Programming

The finals of BLAST Paris Major will be broadcast live from the Accor Arena from May 18 to 21.