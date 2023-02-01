BLAST partners with Challengermode

The organizer of esports tournaments BLAST, has announced its partnership with the tournament platform challengermodeFacing the Paris Major RMR of CS:GO. This one has been named official partner of the platform for BLAST.tv Paris Major qualifiers in Europe and Oceania.

This means that all the teams that want to participate in the open playoffs for the major they will do it through challenger mode platform in the two aforementioned regions, which will take place between 13 and 19 February. On the other hand, it will also be in charge of the playoffs closed in Europe and Oceania, and all of them will be held online before the Major.

It is not the first time that both companies collaborate. In fact, BLAST first associated with Challenger mode in 2021 and used the company’s services to help organize the North American and Nordic qualifiers for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

Challengermode is a proven and trusted partner for BLAST, and we are delighted to have their support in delivering the Qualifiers for Europe and Oceania – both of which will provide a key pathway for all aspiring teams in their efforts to reach the most iconic event. of Counter-Strike. Andrew Haworth, BLAST Premier Curator

It’s an honor to be a part of such an important event for CS:GO, and even bigger, to give thousands of aspiring players the chance to play and qualify for an event of this scale. Philip Hubner, CBDO at Challengermode

In addition to the CS:GO Major tournament in Paris, the company will hold the BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Washington, D.C. later this year.