BLAST.tv has partnered with three different spirits

Very soon, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will play host to its last Major, when the Paris Major takes place in May. As we approach that monumental moment, organizing body, BLAST.tv has announced that it has partnered with three spirits brands, each making their esports debut at the event.

It is Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Scotch whiskey and Jameson Irish Whiskey who have partnered with BLAST for the tournament, with three brands each sponsoring portions of the broadcast and collaborating on behind-the-scenes stories and content for fans to enjoy.

Oliver Clarke, BLAST’s commercial director, stated: “We are delighted to have Absolut, Ballantine’s and Jameson on board for the BLAST.tv Paris Major, their first large-scale esports partnership. We look forward to working together to deliver unique content, digital integrations and activations to the global gaming community. at one of the world’s most revered and popular esports events.”

The Paris Major will feature a prize pool of $1.25 million and will take place at the Accor Arena in the city between May 8-21.