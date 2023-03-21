Blizzard Addresses Diablo 4 Beta Server Issues

The Diablo 4 beta launched last weekend with the launch of early access for those players who had pre-ordered the game. The influx in Sanctuary It was massive, which has caused many problems.

LLong queues of more than two hours, disconnections and lag problems they affected a few players, generating outrage among Diablo 4 buyers. Little by little it was solved, but Blizzard again suffered the problems seen in Overwatch 2 with its release.

And it is that, it is already common that titles linked to multiplayer are overwhelmed and prevent you from enjoying your full potential from the beginning. In the face of criticism, Blizzard has responded, commenting on this whole matter.

VIDEO Diablo 4, 35 minutes of the beta on PS5!

Blizzard pronounces on the problems of Diablo 4

The company has indicated that these bugs are good in order to improve Diablo IV for the full release. Its official release should not experience as many problems as the beta Or at least, that is what many expect.

In an interview with NME, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has been talking about this and how it has been since Blizzard released this early access for one of the most anticipated games of the year.

“Today, the word beta has been misunderstood, where people start calling things beta which is actually a marketing beta, and it’s just another term for a demo,” Fergusson explained.

“That is not our case at all. Our beta is actually us testing our technology, especially on the server side. We had a bit of a rough start on Friday”.

“We released six hotfixes over the weekend, fixed dozens of issues, and all that work will pay off next weekend and then get ready for release,” he added. “Sometimes, as a player, it can be a bit frustrating, but you have to recognize that they are helping us to make the actual launch of the game much better“.

Do you think that the launch of Diablo IV will it be free of problems? For now, the weekend open beta promises to bring a wave of players. Only in the first contact, more than a million users have already registered in Sanctuary…

Feedback between players and company has already occurred. The complaints of Diablo 4 users in its beta are especially oriented towards the generation of dungeons, which has to be improved.