Blizzard faces employment crisis; loss of talent jeopardizes upcoming releases

The scandal at Activision Blizzard began a few years ago when the cases of harassment, violence and abuse at the home of Overwatch, warcraft and Devil. Time has passed, some actions have been taken but the gap between managers, leaders and workers is still wide and it was recently revealed that the company is facing a labor crisis.

Blizzard workers say the company is facing a labor crisis

According to a testimonial from Blizzard producer Adam “Glaxigrav” (via IGN and VGC) the company is rapidly losing talent and this is diminishing work capacity, affecting development processes. In this regard, the member of the organization A Better ABK also pointed out that in recent days he “lost another worker” and pointed out that Blizzard is losing incredible talent who is choosing to leave the company in search of better opportunities given the working conditions, which which would indicate that the situation has not improved.

Being loud about it because I’ve lost yet *another* person this week. Blizzard is losing amazing talent because someone in power doesn’t listen to the game directors who make his products. DE&I also means diversity of thought, especially when it’s backed by data and financials. — Adam 💙 #ABetterABK (@Glaxigrav) April 18, 2023

Blizzard faces brain drain due to poor working conditions

In this regard, the creative referred to the problem as a relationship in which “people with power” do not listen to the project directors, who ultimately make the products that are marketed. Likewise, he insinuated that there is no opportunity to discuss ideas about the decisions that are made and the way forward, so that the tension between managers and workers seems to remain at a high level.

Subsequently, the producer assured that in the face of the labor crisis faced by Blizzard, the project leaders have made the decision to make “crisis maps” in which the available human resources and the feasibility of continuing with the development of video games are considered. post. This situation could mean delays or even cancellations in the future.

On the other hand, the claim was seconded by Allison Steele, designer of warcraft who revealed that the end of the home office and the mandatory nature of office work demotivated Blizzard workers and several talented elements decided to leave the company.

forced rto has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months. it is a terrible, shortsighted, self-destructive policy that is only weakening our ability to deliver the kind of game we want to make and our players deserve. https://t.co/1M94XLJGY2 —Allison Steele, GameObject (@SteeleGame) April 19, 2023

The developer criticized the decision made by Blizzard executives regarding the way of working and predicted that the company will continue to suffer significant casualties in the coming months, which will affect game development.

