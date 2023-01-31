Blizzard loses the battle against fans and relaxes its micropayments after less than a year

Overwatch 2 has had a very important enemy during all this time: its monetization. The problem he has faced since his birth is that the loot boxes from his first game were left out, and he opted for an economy heavily driven by microtransactions. Now and after 2 seasons, Blizzard has taken note and will imminent changes in game monetization.

With the Season 3 of hero shooter At the gates, it is clear that the Americans seek to get rid of the agenda and advance small news before the most important thing: their new hero, map and events. With the progression of the competitive also seeing slight changes, now it’s time to talk about monetization and the he came back of something missing: the Overwatch Credits.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Changes

These Overwatch Credits disappeared from the IP with its sequel, and going back to that first game, we were getting them with events, challenges, and more. It was the currency of the game and, how could it be otherwise, we could also get more credits by going to the box. Although some of us still have credits in our wallets as a redoubt from that first installment, the fact that they return implies one thing: access skins, emote and others will be more “easy”.

It will involve investing hours, yes, but the layer of aggressive monetization is thinly diluted. If we look at the game blog, these credits will arrive in Season 3 of the game (which should start this February) completely free, but they imply certain boundaries:

There is a cap of 1,500 free credits per season (we assume that the counter will reset when it runs out).

if you pay the premium battle passyou will have access to 500 more credits for the wallet (they will also be free).

In summary, the player who does not pay is limited to 1,500 credits for the entire season, and the one who does invest money will have the limit set at 2,000. The method of obtaining, although it has not been revealed, will involve completing challenges Y actively participate in the game.

As Season 2 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at what we learned and how we plan to improve the player experience in Season 3! 🪙 Credits as Free Rewards

💸 Monetization Updates

🦸‍♂️ Updated Hero Gallery

cheaper skins

Along with this change that many of us never expected to see, it has also been ensured that the hero gallery will see changes. These will directly affect the price of skins and exclusive event outfits, which will be available throughout the year. Regarding the cost, the legendary skins will drop in price to 1,500 credits (hopefully the standard ones will too).

Reducing it to the extreme, this measure will give all of us the possibility that simply by playing, we can get at least one legendary skin per season. A highly anticipated change that, if well received, is expected to be followed by other equally important modifications.